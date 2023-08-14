I drove an electric Volvo to Durban and back — here’s how it went

Volvo’s XC40 Recharge Twin offers a luxurious and fun driving experience, with plenty of power and features to keep passengers safe and entertained.

I recently took Volvo’s XC40 Recharge Twin — also known as the XC40 P8 Recharge — on a trip from Johannesburg to Durban and back.

While the electric vehicle is great for town driving, I found that South Africa’s charging infrastructure hasn’t developed sufficiently for hassle-free long-distance journeys.

This is primarily due to EVs generally consuming a lot of power to travel at highway speeds, bringing their maximum range down significantly.

I required three lengthy charging stops on the way to Durban, primarily because I couldn’t leave with a full charge, resulting in a ten-hour drive.

However, on the return journey, I was able to leave with a full charge and only required two stops, with the trip taking approximately seven-and-a-half hours.

Long-distance driving

The primary aim was to do a long-distance review of the electric Volvo, and the car itself was incredibly comfortable, responsive, and safe to drive.

The only issue was South Africa’s charging infrastructure.

My drive down to the coast took approximately ten hours and included three charging stops — the Vaal 1-Stop in Villiers, Bergview 1-Stop in Harrismith, and the Mooi River 1-Stop.

As a newcomer to electric vehicles, my range anxiety was through the roof. This resulted in me stopping for an additional charge than risk being stranded on the highway.

The Vaal 1-Stop, Bergview 1-Stop, and Mooi River 1-Stop have 60kW fast chargers. However, since the Volvo has a 78kWh battery pack, it takes more than an hour to fully recharge even at “fast charger” speeds.

This is assuming you get the maximum charging rate out of the charger — something I noticed wasn’t always possible.

The Vaal and Bergview 1-Stop chargers maxed out at between 48 and 52kW, while only the unit at Mooi River reached the full 60kW.

In hindsight, I likely wouldn’t have needed a third stop if I had been able to leave Johannesburg at full charge.

Instead, I departed with approximately 76% charge. I could not plug it in at home as I live on the third floor of an apartment block and couldn’t get permission to run an extension to my parking bay.

The stops I made and the charging statistics are summarised in the table below.

Johannesburg <–> Durban Charging stop Distance travelled between stops % on arrival % when unplugged Charging time Vaal 1-Stop 146km 21%* 75% 58 minutes Bergview 1-Stop 159km 17% 86% 1 hour 15 minutes Mooi River 1-Stop 162km 39% 80% 37 minutes *I would have arrived at the Vaal 1-Stop with more charge. However, I left Johannesburg with only 76% of the total battery capacity.

Fortunately, I could depart Durban with a full charge for the trip home, which allowed me to make only two stops along the route — one at the Tugela 1-Stop and a second at the Vaal 1-Stop.

By the time I reached the first charging station, the car’s charge sat at 12% and showed I only had 36km of range left.

However, I was excited for the stop at Tugela as it boasts one of GridCars’ and Audi’s “very fast” 150kW chargers — which would have given the car sufficient juice for the next leg in around 30 minutes.

My excitement was short-lived as the charger maxed out at around 82kW, meaning I spent around an hour recharging the batteries.

I did attempt to contact GridCars at the time to find out why this was the case. However, I kept getting a message that the extension was busy and that I should leave a voicemail.

It then went on to say that the mailbox was full before dropping the call.

The second stop at the Vaal 1-Stop was much the same as on the way down to Durban, with the charging rate maxing out at around 50kW.

A summary of the stops and charging statistics for the journey back to Johannesburg is provided in the table below. All-in-all, the trip took seven-and-a-half hours.

Durban <–> Johannesburg Charging stop Distance between stops % on arrival % when unplugged Charging time Tugela 1-Stop 248km 12% 85% 45 minutes Vaal 1-Stop 214km 16% 65% 30 minutes

General driving

Sitting behind the wheel of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin is an incredible experience — you have 300kW of instant power available continuously and all the safety features you could possibly need.

The car is incredibly fast off the line, with its 670nm torque propelling it from 0 to 100km/h in under five seconds.

While very impressive and addictive, some may find the acceleration a little unsettling if they aren’t used to electric cars — as I did.

The vehicle is extremely efficient for town driving, and I got its consumption as low as 17kWh/100km while driving around Durban and Durban North.

I can highly recommend the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin for anyone who plans to mainly use it for short commutes.

Around town, the car should achieve a range of around 450km — slightly more than the advertised maximum range.

However, as expected with an EV, consumption increases significantly at higher speeds, with my average figures sitting at around 25kWh/100km while travelling on the highway.

Considering the car’s 78kWh battery capacity, this translates to a maximum range of roughly 312km.

Regarding driving assistance and safety features, the XC40 Recharge’s adaptive cruise control is very effective, and the car will even steer for you to some extent if you enable the steering assist feature.

I ended up disabling steering assist, as having never experienced such a system before, I found it a little unsettling.

However, it works very well if there are clear road markings along your route.

The Android Auto infotainment system is intuitive and provides a large view for Google Maps navigation.

Navigation is also available on the instrument cluster display.

Interior and exterior impressions

Inside the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin, you are surrounded by high-quality materials, including leather-free seating and classy backlighting.

The model I drove features a Harman Kardon surround-sound system that provides a clear listening experience, whether playing music or listening to radio, podcasts or audiobooks.

It offers many amenities, including a range of controls on the steering wheel, heated seats and steering wheel, a well-designed climate control interface, and the Range Optimiser, which I found helpful.

The steering wheel is satisfying to hold, and the steering is light and direct.

The electronically adjustable seats provide a broad range of positions to ensure the driver and front-seat passenger is comfortable.

These features are packed into a spacious and uncluttered interior.

Regarding looks, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin was striking, with a two-tone paint job, 19-inch rims, and eye-catching headlights.

It offers keyless entry on all four doors and an electric tailgate flanked by large L-shaped brake lights on either side.

More photos of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin are provided below.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin (P8)