South Africa’s 5-year driving licence cards expire too soon — how long they should last

Most prominent civil society organisations critical of the 5-year renewal period of South Africa’s driving licence cards want the document to be valid for ten years — or to never expire.

The relatively short renewal period has been a source of great pain for motorists who spend hours in queues at driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), where inefficiency and corruption are often the order of the day.

The process has been made even more unbearable because South Africa has only one driving licence card printer — which has broken down repeatedly in the past few years.

Following calls from civil society, the government is officially considering increasing the validity period of new licence cards, set to be introduced before the end of March 2024, to eight years.

The proposal is being taken to Cabinet by transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, after her predecessor — Fikile Mbalula — made several public pronouncements on a potential extension.

However, eight years is still short of the 10-year validity period applied in most countries, including those with impeccable safety records in Europe and Asia.

MyBroadband asked several civil and political organisations what they thought would be the ideal length of validity and why they believed their proposal was best. Below is what they had to say.

Afriforum — No expiry

AfriForum believes that the current law does not allow for any renewal period and that licence cards should be valid indefinitely.

“The National Road Traffic Act contains no basis for a renewal period,” said Afriforum campaign officer for strategy and content, Ernst van Zyl. “The Act clearly states that your licence remains valid indefinitely.”

The organisation has launched legal action against the transport department, in which it is calling on the High Court to declare the expiry of licence cards invalid and unconstitutional.

Afriforum contends the law makes no clear distinction between a “driving licence” and a “driving licence card” and does not explicitly state motorists must apply for new licence cards upon expiry.

“From a legal perspective, the National Road Traffic Act and regulations are too vague to be workable,” Van Zyl said.

Van Zyl also argued government punishing members of the public over an offence for which it cannot clearly show what law is being transgressed was a violation of their rights.

“The Act does not even state that it is a crime to drive with an expired license card nor prescribe any fines, penalties, or sanctions,” he stated.

“The legislation is not clear, concise, and internally harmonious enough to enable the general public to know with a degree of certainty what is expected of them.”

Van Zyl said even if Afriforum’s challenge did not succeed, but the court case helped push government to extend the renewal period, it would be a major victory.

“It would alleviate a lot of frustration, pressure and dysfunction,” Van Zyl stated.

Furthermore, Afriforum does not believe the short validity period enhances safety.

“The only test the renewal process entails is an eye test, so there is not a very strong case to be made that the renewal process is based on safety concerns,” Van Zyl said.

Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) — 10 years

AA spokesperson Layton Beard told MyBroadband the organisation was in favour of an extension to 10 years, but welcomed eight as a step in the right direction.

But the AA wants government to provide reasons why it wants to extend the validity — and the justification for eight years specifically.

“The issue has always been that the system is inefficient. We are of the view that the system can be made more efficient by extending that validity period,” Beard said.

“However, we’d like to know what informed the decision, but eight years is better than nothing at the moment, so we’ll take it.”

The AA also believes that the renewal process must continue to include the requirement for an eye test to ensure motorists were physically capable of driving safely, but that the validity period itself did not play a vital role in road safety.

“There are many other things that have a more direct impact on road safety than the validity period of a licence,” Beard said.

The organisation also seeks a “wholesale upgrade” of all DLTCs that issue cards, so they are geared towards ensuring motorists benefit from a well-run system.

Democratic Alliance (DA) — 10 years

Chris Hunsinger, an MP in South Africa’s official opposition party, told MyBroadband that any extension would be an improvement.

The party recommends a 10-year validity period for cards that permit driving light passenger vehicles.

However, the DA believes all licences used for public transport purposes — like busses, taxis, tourist vehicles, and scholar transport — should have a 5-year cycle with a specified proficiency test, not just an eye test.

“Agricultural, mining, and commercial (fork-lifts, stacking hoists, etc) vehicles that are not used on public roads should have a life-long registration for the operator,” Hunsinger said.

Hunsinger said that driving licences and the expiry thereof did not reflect or represent someone’s ability — or lack thereof — to drive a vehicle.

“For this, we rely on law enforcement and the judgement to be fit for this by the carrier of the licence,” Hunsinger said. “Apart from an eye test, nothing more is ‘tested’ via the renewal system.”

He pointed out that government would have to look into other ways to collect statistics on vehicle volumes, types, and categories in a particular cycle.

“Extended renewal periods increase the cycle of updating this data,” Hunsinger said.

The DA also wants provinces to have the ability to have and issue their own driving licence cards separately from the national system, as well as the power to issue licences across provincial borders upon application.

“This will combat the current system of central issuing when there is a breakdown, like we experienced more than once,” he said.

“There is also no reason why the proof cards cannot be printed in advance given that the expiry dates are pre-determinable.”

Driving.co.za — No expiry, must be digital

Road safety specialist and Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones believes that driving licence cards should never expire and considers them wholly unnecessary.

“It is an outdated concept from an era before connected devices,” Handfield-Jones said.

“The licence card has no merit in its own right and is simply physical evidence of the underlying licence, which is a record in a database and does not automatically expire under South African law.”

He argues that the most fraud-proof solution would be if the underlying licence record were verified via a person’s ID number by an officer using a networked device at a traffic stop.

“If a person has no proof of ID on them, then they should be required to supply it in person to a Saps office within seven days, as was the case previously. This would be trivial to enforce via e-Natis,” he explained.

“This would allow immediate roadside verification of vehicle registration plates and driving licences, and also permit bribe-proof digital capture of infringements.”

It would then no longer be necessary for vehicles to display a licence disc or for drivers to carry proof of licensing.

“Questions of card format and validity would become moot, and traffic officers could focus on actual road safety rather than being Inspectors of Revenue and Documentation,” Handfield-Jones said.

He argues that this solution has likely been disregarded or remained in limbo because it would lead to substantial revenue loss by the state.

Handfield-Jones also pointed out that South Africa’s roads were much safer in the years before the driving licence card came into play. Before this, licences were printed in ID books.

“The fatality rate declined by half between 1981 and 1998 without a separate, regularly-expiring licence card. Since the card was introduced, it has quadrupled.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) — 10 years

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said the organisation had asked the department to extend the validity period to 10 years.

“Having driving licence cards renewed every five years is not necessary and is a time-consuming and costly process for motorists,” Duvenage said.

“Besides this, for many years the DoT has been unable to deal with the backlog, which is another reason we suggested this change, to alleviate the pressure on the department.”

Outa’s research showed that most countries had a 10-year validity and had lower road fatality numbers than South Africa.

Nevertheless, Duvenage said there was no direct correlation between the road fatality rate and the licence renewal period, so there was no reason for renewing every five years.

Outa is also calling for more efficiency in the renewal process — including having fully online renewals with delivery by courier.

“One could get [off-site] eye tests done by accredited optometrists,” Duvenage said.