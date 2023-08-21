Most affordable hybrid cars in South Africa

Hybrid car sales in South Africa have been on the up in recent years, with manufacturers selling 711 more hybrid vehicles in the first half of 2023 than were sold during the same period last year.

This is according to vehicle sales data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, which shows that new energy vehicle (NEV) sales increased more than 22-fold between 2018 and 2022.

NEVs comprise plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and fully electric cars.

Plug-in and traditional hybrid sales increased significantly in 2023, with manufacturers selling 38% more vehicles in the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) than were sold in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022).

Most of this growth was seen in the traditional hybrid segment, with total sales reaching 2,561 in H1 2023, compared to 1,850 in H1 2022.

Regarding plug-in hybrids, only one more vehicle was sold during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

This followed enormous growth in the hybrid car segment in 2022.

New energy vehicle sales in South Africa: 2018 to Q2 2023 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 H1 2022 H2 2023 Plug-in hybrid 89 72 77 51 122 82 83 Traditional hybrid 55 181 155 627 4,050 1,850 2,561 Electric 58 154 92 218 502 207 502 Total NEVs 202 407 324 896 4,674 2,139 3,146

A total of 678 hybrids were sold in 2021. In 2022, this figure increased more than six-fold to 4,172 cars.

Regarding the specific models available in South Africa, Toyota tends to dominate the traditional hybrid space, with the company making three of the ten models listed below.

It also sells the most affordable hybrid car available in South Africa — the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid — for which pricing starts at R476,600.

Other notable brands include Haval, Lexus, and Volvo, with the latter two being on the higher end of the price scale.

Haval sells the Jolion HEV and H6 HEV in South Africa, with pricing from R549,950 and R669,950, respectively.

Lexus’ UX 250h EX starts at R857,900, while the more powerful IS 300h EX starts at R1,000,100.

Volvo sells the most expensive hybrids listed — and the only plug-in hybrids included in the list — with prices from R1,284,000 for the XC60 Recharge and R1,663,000 for the XC90 Recharge.

Some of the best hybrids available in South Africa, along with specifications and pricing, are listed below. They are listed from cheapest to most expensive.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid — from R476,600

Power/torque : 90kW/142Nm

: 90kW/142Nm 0–100km/h time: 12 seconds

12 seconds Top speed : 170km/h

: 170km/h Consumption : 4.3ℓ/100km

: 4.3ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.3kWh

Honda Fit Hybrid e-CVT — from R519,900

Power/torque : 80kW/253Nm

: 80kW/253Nm 0–100km/h time: 9.4 seconds

9.4 seconds Top speed : 175km/h

: 175km/h Consumption : 3.7ℓ/100km

: 3.7ℓ/100km Battery size: 0.8kWh

Haval Jolion HEV — from R549,950

Power/torque : 140kW/375Nm

: 140kW/375Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.5 seconds

seconds Top speed : Not specified

: Not specified Consumption : 5.0ℓ/100km

: 5.0ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.6kWh

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Hatch — from R571,900

Power/torque : 103kW/142Nm

: 103kW/142Nm 0–100km/h time: 9.1 seconds

seconds Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption : 4.0ℓ/100km

: 4.0ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.3kWh

Haval H6 HEV — from R669,950

Power/torque : 179kW/530Nm

: 179kW/530Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.9 seconds

8.9 seconds Top speed : Not specified

: Not specified Consumption : 5.2ℓ/100km

: 5.2ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.8kWh

Toyota RAV4 2.5 GX-R HEV E-Four — from R741,300

Power/torque : 163kW/221Nm

: 163kW/221Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.2 seconds

seconds Top speed : 188km/h

: 188km/h Consumption : 4.8ℓ/100km

: 4.8ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.6kWh

Lexus UX 250h EX — from R857,900

Power/torque : 135kW/188Nm

: 135kW/188Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.5 seconds

8.5 seconds Top speed : 177km/h

: 177km/h Consumption : 4.5ℓ/100km

: 4.5ℓ/100km Battery size: 1.4kWh

Lexus IS 300h EX — from R1,000,100

Power/torque : 160kW/221Nm

: 160kW/221Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.9 seconds

8.9 seconds Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption : 4.6ℓ/100km

: 4.6ℓ/100km Battery size: Not specified

Volvo XC60 Recharge (plug-in hybrid) — from R1,284,000

Power/torque : 339kW/709Nm

: 339kW/709Nm 0–100km/h time: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption : 1.6ℓ/100km

: 1.6ℓ/100km Battery size: 14.7kWh

Volvo XC90 Recharge (plug-in hybrid) — from R1,663,000