I drove an electric BMW to Kruger and back — consider me converted

I recently took a fully-electric BMW to the Kruger National Park on a five-day self-drive trip, and the overall experience was incredible.

As a starting point, my family and I are big wildlife enthusiasts and regular visitors to South Africa’s biggest national park.

I prefer using a petrol car over a diesel one in the Kruger due to its lower noise levels, making it easier to immerse myself in the bush while the vehicle is in motion.

You will often find other keen wildlife watchers complaining about loud diesel engines not being switched off at sightings in the Kruger forums.

Several luxury game lodges that have started using electric vehicles often mention the near-silent operation of electric vehicles (EVs) as a significant benefit.

For this reason, I have been curious about how using an electric car would affect the self-driving experience.

BMW was willing to loan MyBroadband a stunning Piemont Red BMW iX3 for the trip.

This rear-wheel drive SUV’s electric motor boasts 210kW of power and 400Nm torque. It also comes with a highly practical 74kWh useable battery capacity.

With South Africa’s fairly limited public electric charging infrastructure, meticulous charging and travel distance planning were essential.

The N4 between Pretoria and Nelspruit — the main choice for many travelling from Gauteng to the popular southern section park — has numerous DC fast charging stations, making the trip a breeze.

However, that would not be our chosen course.

Instead, we wanted to stay in one of the camps in the quieter northern section of the park, which has far fewer visitors.

This way, we could test the BMW iX3’s claimed range in a near-worst-case scenario.

We opted for Shingwedzi Rest Camp because of its affordable electrified accommodation and great game-viewing potential.

I ensured the hut we chose to stay in came with a regular three-prong socket, which would be easily reachable with the included 6-metre AC charger cable from our parking spot.

EV manufacturers generally advise against using extensions and plug adapters due to the high current needed to fill up an EV battery, which could overheat and damage other cables or outlets.

This type of charging is very slow — maxing out at 2.3kW — but can add valuable range when left to do its thing overnight.

In the Kruger, self-drives are best in the early mornings and late afternoons due to increased animal activity during these times.

Midday and overnight, you will likely find yourself in camp, escaping the heat, resting, or simply abiding by gate times.

Therefore, we determined we could add a fair amount of charge while resting between drives.

This turned out to be a good bet, as we could take the battery from 39% to 99% — around 44kWh of net capacity — over the course of our 4-night stay, despite driving over 100km per day in the park.

However, the camp was 588km from our starting destination, which meant the iX3’s respectable maximum WLTP range of 460km would not be enough to reach it without an additional charge along the way.

Fortunately, there was one GridCars/Jaguar Land Rover DC fast charging station at the Mall of the North in Polokwane, 277km from our starting destination, conveniently located directly next to our route.

We set off at about 05:21 from Moreleta Park, Pretoria, on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, with the battery fully charged after a four-hour 2.3kW AC charging session.

We kept the cruising speed at roughly 110km/h for most of this initial leg of the trip, although we often accelerated to 120km/h briefly to pass slower-moving vehicles.

Unlike petrol or diesel cars, EVs have worse consumption at highway speeds than in the city, as they are heavier and unable to use regenerative braking.

Nonetheless, we arrived at 08:14 at the Mall of the North charging station, easily in line with the time you can expect to take in a petrol or diesel car.

On top of that, we had 28% battery left and an estimated 98km range remaining, which meant 120km/h would likely also have taken us there with ample capacity left.

The car charged to full in less than an hour and a half — reaching 100% at 09:44. We used the time to get breakfast at Wimpy and buy some last-minute snacks.

This ended up being more than enough to take us the remaining 304km to our camp.

During our stay in Shingwedzi, we charged up with 2.3kW AC charging whenever we were not on a drive.

Our longest overnight and early morning charging session of 14.5 hours added 210km of range. The shortest charge of less than two hours added 14km.

In addition, the low speeds of game driving and all the braking it comes with meant our energy consumption in the park was excellent — dropping well below 15kWh/100km — compared to the advertised 18.9kWh/100km.

Only on our return trip via Phalaborwa Gate and back to Polokwane did we encounter an issue with charging at the same GridCars station we previously used, thanks to load-shedding.

Although we planned carefully to avoid this predicament, we only got around half an hour of charge time before Eskom spoiled our party.

It would have been no problem if the mall had full load-shedding protection or GridCars had dedicated backup power for the charger.

Even Shingwedzi Camp had a generator that allowed us to keep charging throughout load-shedding, although we had planned for some lost hours.

We tried to charge at a BMW dealer on the other side of Polokwane but only got up to 11kW AC charging on a 22kW station, no matter what our maximum current setting was.

This was likely due to the design limitations of the other cable provided by BMW.

Fortunately, the load-shedding only lasted about an hour, and after quickly driving back, we charged to around 92% from 36% in less than an hour before heading home.

To keep us entertained on the return journey, we watched a new episode of Only Murders in the Building on Disney+.

We arrived at roughly 19:35 on Sunday, 20 August 2023, after setting off from Polokwane at 17:00.

The table below summarises the charging stops and trips taken during our Kruger excursion.

BMW iX3 trip between Pretoria and Kruger Date Starting location Ending location Distance travelled/estimated added Starting battery level Ending battery level Duration Wednesday, 16 August 2023 Moreleta Park, Pretoria Mall of the North, Polokwane -276km 100% 28% 2:52 60kW DC charging session at public station +256km 28% 100% 1:26 Mall of the North, Polokwane Punda Maria Gate -226km 100% 50% 2:48 Punda Maria Gate Shingwedzi Rest Camp -74km 50% 39% 2:33 Overnight 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +166km 39% 69% 11:42 Thursday, 17 August 2023 Shingwedzi Rest Camp <-> Babalala Picnic Spot -74km 69% 55% 5:29 Midday 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +22km 55% 61% 2:18 Shingwedzi Rest Camp <-> Red Rocks Viewing Point -45km 61% 52% 2:34 Overnight 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +210km 52% 91% 14:36 Friday, 18 August 2023 Short loop around camp -27km 91% 86% 1:45 Midday 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +29km 86% 92% 2:14 Shingwedzi Rest Camp <-> Nyawutsi Hide -76km 92% 72% 4:22 Overnight 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +117km 72% 98% 11:25 Saturday, 19 August 2023 Shingwedzi Rest Camp <-> Babalala Picnic Spot -90km 98% 81% 5:30 Midday 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +14km 81% 86% 1:52 Shingwedzi Rest Camp <-> Red Rocks Viewing Point -48km 86% 77% 2:05 Overnight 2.3kW AC charging session at hut +105km 77% 99% 9:30 Sunday, 20 August 2023 Shingwedzi Rest Camp Phalaborwa Gate -145km 99% 70% 4:48 Phalaborwa Gate Mall of the North, Polokwane -204km 70% 15% 2:21 60kW DC charging session at public station +83km 15% 39% 0:30 Mall of the North, Polokwane BMW Polokwane +5km (brake regen) 39% 36% 0:16 11kW AC charging session at public station +9km 36% 39% 0:10 BMW Polokwane Mall of the North, Polokwane -35km 39% 36% 0:15 60kW DC charging session at public station +172km 36% 91% 0:58 Mall of the North, Polokwane Moreleta Park, Pretoria -276km 92% 13% 2:35

Summary of key trip data Total kWh charged via DC 112kWh Total cost of DC charging R823 (R7.35 per kWh) Total kWh charged via AC at home before trip 7kWh Total cost of AC charging at home (Tshwane prepaid tariff Block 1) R15.71 Total charging cost R838.71 Distance travelled in Kruger National Park 579km (115.8km per day) Total kWh charged via AC in Kruger (free for now) 100kWh Net kWh/% added using AC charging in Kruger National Park 44.4kWh/60% Total time spent on road 40 hours and 13 minutes Total time spent charging (includes sleeping time, making dinner, and mid-day breaks) 56 hours and 27 minutes Total distance travelled over the entire trip 1,583km Cost per kilometre R0.53

The game-viewing experience

While the driving and charging processes were fairly seamless, the game-viewing experience was simply top-notch.

Many of the animals we encountered during our trip seemed utterly perplexed by the car.

We got many more direct stares and curious sniffs in our direction than usual.

The more dangerous of the bunch — elephants — were confused and a bit scared rather than aggressive, opting to move away after a while of apparently being unable to identify our scent.

The animals were likely confounded because they could not hear us or smell our car as easily as they would a petrol or diesel model.

The iX3’s low artificial hum generated for pedestrian safety was barely audible at the low speeds in Kruger, allowing us to listen out for rustling in the grasses and trees, as well as animal sounds and bird calls.

In addition, there was no ignition noise when switching the car on or off, so we didn’t startle animals or birds if we decided to stop, move on from a sighting or try to get into a better viewing position.

The adventure required some detailed planning and loads of math, but in the end, it was perhaps my best experience in the Kruger to date.

The BMW iX3 — being geared for families — was fantastic for this trip, thanks to its incredible assortment of comfort-enhancing kit and driving features that made the trip hassle-free.

Even in its most efficient Eco Pro mode, the vehicle was highly responsive and kept true to the “ultimate driving machine” motto.

Below are photos from our trip to the Kruger in the BMW iX3 electric SUV.

BMW iX3

A handful of sighting highlights

