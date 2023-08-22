Good news for flight prices in South Africa

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon says South Africans should see lower flight prices during the 2023 festive season due to high seating availability.

During a round table discussion, Gordon also explained that the South African airline market is beginning to normalise to pre-Covid levels.

As with many industries, flight prices are demand-based, and Gordon described the current period as a “pro-consumer period”.

He explained that there are more seats in the market than there have been in previous years, meaning prices won’t be as high as in the past.

This is because airline brands operating in South Africa have been buying and adding new aircraft to their fleets.

However, Gordon added that he expects fleet growth to slow down. He explained that following Comair’s collapse, there was a “land grab” in the South African airline market.

He said there was no more land — or in this case, air — to grab. Therefore, fleet growth should slow down.

Furthermore, high interest rates and inflation in South Africa mean many residents are dealing with constrained finances, resulting in lower demand.

According to Gordon, these two factors should help to “keep prices a bit lower” this festive season.

Despite several airline brands — Mango, Kulula, and British Airways — having ceased operations in South Africa, Gordon said the number of companies in the South African flight market remains the same.

The airline brands operating in South Africa have reduced from seven to five. However, Lift joined the market and, as an individual company, brought the number of airline companies back to five.

FlySafair’s “greatest exposures”

According to Gordon, rand-dollar exchange rate fluctuations significantly threaten FlySafair’s ability to keep its pricing low.

This is because aircraft and the parts needed for maintenance are purchased in dollars, meaning a drastic weakening of the rand against the dollar can push its operating costs up significantly.

This also applies to fuel costs, with crude oil traded in dollars.

Gordon explained that fuel costs comprise approximately half the operating cost of each flight, meaning significant crude oil price and rand-dollar fluctuations are some of FlySafair’s “greatest exposures”.

Maintenance is another issue for the domestic airline — and one that has become more pressing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gordon explained that skilled maintenance, machining facilities, and workshops have been difficult to find locally since the pandemic.

Because of this, the company is often forced to look overseas for technicians, machining facilities, and workshops, which come at a higher cost to the company.