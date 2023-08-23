What’s Next in Motoring — Mazda Southern Africa MD Craig Roberts on the CX-60’s excellent driving experience

In this What’s Next in Motoring interview, Craig Roberts – MD of Mazda Southern Africa – joins Aki Anastasiou in studio to discuss the new Mazda CX-60.

Roberts has worked for Mazda Southern Africa since 2014, where he served as the Head of Sales until taking on his current role as MD in 2017.

He uses his passion for the automotive industry to promote Mazda’s challenger spirit and its reputation for groundbreaking innovation.

Prior to joining Mazda Southern Africa, Roberts worked for Volvo Car Group as the National Sales Director for South Africa, and then as the Market Area Director in Sweden.

What’s Next in Motoring

In this interview, Roberts talks about the superior driving experience of the new Mazda CX-60.

He unpacks the benefits of the CX-60’s excellent driver recognition and personalisation systems, and highlights several features that contribute to how safe and comfortable the vehicle is to drive.

Roberts then discusses the breathtaking design of the Mazda CX-60, and explains why stylish SUVs like it are so popular in South Africa.

Lastly, Roberts tells us what to expect from Mazda in terms of hybrid and electric vehicles coming to South Africa in the near future.

Watch the full interview with Craig Roberts below.