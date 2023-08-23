Goodbye driving licence card and car discs — why South Africa should go digital-only

South Africa should completely scrap the driving licence card and replace it with a digital-only version that will make it fraud-proof and enable traffic officers to focus on actual road safety enforcement.

That is the view of Rob Handfield-Jones, road safety expert and managing director of driving skills company Driving.co.za.

Like civil rights organisation Afriforum, Handfield-Jones believes driving licences in South Africa should not expire.

He told MyBroadband it was important to acknowledge the licence card had no merit in its own right.

“It is simply physical evidence of the underlying licence, which is a record in a database and does not automatically expire under South African law,” Handfield-Jones said.

“In fact, I don’t even believe the card is necessary — it is an outdated concept from an era before connected devices.”

Handfield-Jones explained the purpose of a driving licence was to provide assurance to other road users that a driver objectively met some minimum prescribed standard of driving skill.

However, the Special Investigating Unit’s frequent investigations of driver licensing often found that 50% or more of the sample licences were fraudulently bought, forged, or simply illegal.

“Our licensing system is no longer a system for imposing minimum driving standards — it’s now a document-issuing system where the primary barrier to entry is corruption, not competence,” Handfield-Jones said.

Handfield-Jones believes the simplest, most fraud-proof solution to South Africa’s licencing issues is that the underlying licence record is verified via an ID number.

An enforcement officer can then check this at a traffic stop or after a pullover using a networked device that can match the ID against a database.

“If a person has no proof of ID on them, then they should be required to supply it in person to a Saps office within seven days, as was the case previously,” Handfield-Jones said. “This would be trivial to enforce via eNatis.”

Handfield-Hones said debates over the licence card validity period only came to the fore because of government’s failure to put inexpensive networked enforcement solutions into the hands of traffic officers.

“This would allow immediate roadside verification of vehicle registration plates and driving licences, and also permit bribe-proof digital capture of infringements,” he stated.

“It would then no longer be necessary for vehicles to display a licence disc or drivers to carry proof of licensing.”

“Traffic officers could focus on actual road safety rather than being ‘Inspectors of Revenue and Documentation’.”

But Handfield-Jones argued that the government has disregarded or left digital driving licences in limbo because implementing them could lead to substantial revenue losses.

“It doesn’t have to meet any of its notional goals to still generate substantial revenue for the State,” he said.

“The consequences of licensing corruption can be disregarded; the cost of crashes to the country is either baked into existing State budgets or outsourced to the private sector, and the road death toll, about 250,000 per decade, has not led to an electoral backlash.”

Handfield-Jones said there was no incentive for the government to tinker with a “politically inoffensive” system that was revenue-positive in so many ways.

“This is contrary to practice in other areas of government. For instance, we don’t expect public hospitals to be revenue-positive,” he explained. “They are a service, funded by the taxpayer as a public good in order to save lives.”

“Road safety — including licencing — actually has an identical purpose, and in the era where competence and safety benchmarks held sway, the funding cost was negligible versus the net benefit of approximately 250,000 fewer road deaths per decade,” he stated.

“It was arguably one of the government’s most cost-effective uses of taxpayers’ money.”

South African road deaths quadrupled since licence card introduction

Handfield-Jones also said the case could be made that driving licence cards contributed to the increasing carnage on South African roads.

“Driving licence cards were introduced in 1998, which also happened to be the safest year on South Africa’s roads in our history,” he said. “Fatalities per 100 million vehicle kilometres reached their all-time low of 6.9.”

“This was achieved without a licence card and its accompanying expiry period. Up to that point, the driving licence was printed in the ID book.”

Between 1998 and 2006, the fatality rate nearly doubled to 12.02 per 100 million vehicle kilometres. At that point, the government stopped issuing the rate.

“But proxy data — primarily fatalities per day over the Christmas period — suggests that it has at least doubled again since, and this is supported by the consistency of mortuary returns data over the past two decades,” Handfield-Jones said.

“In other words, the fatality rate declined by half between 1981 and 1998 without a separate, regularly-expiring licence card. And since such a card was introduced, it has quadrupled.”

“A strong case can be made that the introduction of licence cards may have actively accelerated the decline of road safety.”

Handfield-Jones said whenever government was challenged over its prioritisation of revenue over safety, it was dismissed as a confect (made-up) issue.

However, the preamble to the Road Traffic Management Corporation Act specifically advocated for removing public funding and expanding private funding in traffic enforcement activities.

“Private funding means ‘for profit’, so the outsized role that revenue now plays in road safety is the inevitable consequence of the stated policy of government as enacted by Parliament and implemented in practice,” he said.

“It is right there before our eyes in the form of selective policy execution, disregard for corruption, and the abuse of legislative amendments for profit,” Handfield-Hones stated.

“In such a stampede after revenue, licensing and enforcement corruption was also inevitable, and it has been systemic for two decades.”

“Against that background, the licensing regime is the Walking Dead. The odds of it returning to a competence-driven approach are essentially zero.”

Government blaming motorists for its failures

Handfield-Jones commended the Department of Transport’s proposal for a “digital licence”, which it has promised to introduce by 2025.

However, he also pointed out that networked enforcement solutions were meant to have been trialled from 2008 to 2009, alongside the much-delayed Aarto pilot project.

Handfield-Jones said that true change in the licensing system would only come when there is mass dissatisfaction among the electorate that it does not fulfil its primary purpose — producing minimally competent drivers.

“This is unlikely. Government has gaslit the population into believing that road deaths are a failure of personal responsibility,” Handfield-Jones said.

“When I talk to people, I feel little sense that they comprehend the magnitude of their traffic risk, nor that it is primarily a failure of the State.”

“People only drive as badly as their governments allow.”