Tesla building Supercharger station with drive-in movie theatre

Tesla has received approval to build a Supercharger electric vehicle charging station with its own diner and drive-in movie theatre in Los Angeles, Teslarati reports.

The publication has acquired official approval documents for the much-teased facility from the city’s Department of Building and Safety.

Tesla’s initial application was submitted in November 2022, and the city approved the plan on 18 July 2023.

Teslarati said the initial grading inspection was also completed and approved on 9 August 2023, which means that Tesla can effectively proceed with construction.

The site will feature 32 charging stalls, boast two large screens for showing famous movie clips, and a restaurant with rooftop seating.

The company had initially planned to build the facility in Santa Monica, but it was moved to 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The Supercharger Diner and Drive-in plot plan is shown on the scanned page below.

Tesla showing clips of famous movies rather than entire films makes sense, given that its Superchargers can top up its vehicles’ batteries in a much shorter time than the typical length of a movie.

The latest-generation 250kW chargers can add over 320km of range in 15 minutes, shorter than the runtime of most sitcom episodes.

Charging might be a bit slower on non-Tesla vehicles, for which the company has recently started opening up parts of its Supercharger network.

Tesla also offers an in-car app called Tesla Theater with streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.

These can be used to watch movies, series, and other video content on the Tesla’s infotainment system while the car is parked.