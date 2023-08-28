Most wanted second-hand cars in South Africa

The Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo, Ford Ranger, and BMW 3 series are among the most popular second-hand cars in South Africa, according to AutoTrader’s Mid-Year Car Industry report.

The top spot goes to Toyota’s Hilux, with the average price for the vehicle being R454,012, with an average year of 2018 and almost 102,942km of mileage.

AutoTrader considers vehicle enquiries to be a good indicator of a person’s intent to buy a car, with the Hilux, Polo, and Ranger being the top three most-enquired-about vehicles.

“Enquiries reveal consumer intent as it is based on consumers enquiring on a particular car’s advert view via telephone, email, or alternatively walking into the dealership itself by using the physical address provided on our platform,” says AutoTrader

It noted that the top ten accounted for 29% of all enquiries on AutoTrader during the reporting period. Of this, the Toyota Hilux made up 16.60%.

“The Toyota Hilux has successfully maintained its leading position and continues to generate significant interest, contributing 4.73% of all enquiries within the top 10,” says AutoTrader.

“Following closely behind is the Volkswagen Polo, which garnered the second highest number of inquiries and held a 4.72% share.”

“Lastly, the Ford Ranger secured a 4.1% share of all inquiries, solidifying its place within the top three,” it added.

Despite Toyota’s Hilux taking the top spot, Volkswagen dominates the list of the top ten most-enquired-about vehicles, of which the German automaker manufactures three.

The second-placed Polo has an average mileage of 59,330km and an average price of R272,083 on AutoTrader’s platform.

The other Volkswagens on the list are the Golf and the Polo Vivo, which go for an average price of R357,837 and R195,942, respectively.

The third-placed Ford Ranger has an average mileage of 89,481km and an average price of R439,519 on AutoTrader.

AutoTrader also reports on the most-searched-for and most-viewed models on its platform.

Curiously, the Ford Fiesta doesn’t make either of these lists, but it takes the number ten spot on the list of most-enquired-about vehicles.

AutoTrader says this shows that, in some instances, consumers may start by searching for popular brands and models.

However, after researching their options, many opt for a vehicle that offers good value for money.

Overall, the list of the top ten most-enquired-about cars on AutoTrader features three Volkswagens, two BMWs, two Fords, two Toyotas, and one Mercedes-Benz.

The ten most enquired about second-hand cars on AutoTrader’s platform are listed below, along with the average year, pricing, and mileage.

1. Toyota Hilux

Average price: R454,012

R454,012 Average mileage: 102,942km

102,942km Average year: 2018

2018 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 16.60%

2. Volkswagen Polo

Average price: R272,083

R272,083 Average mileage: 59,330km

59,330km Average year: 2019

2019 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 16.50%

3. Ford Ranger

Average price: R439,519

R439,519 Average mileage: 89,481km

89,481km Average year: 2019

2019 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 14.40%

4. BMW 3 Series

Average price: R391,729

R391,729 Average mileage: 97,708km

97,708km Average year: 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 10.70%

5. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Average price: R486,419

R486,419 Average mileage: 87,779km

87,779km Average year: 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 9.80%

6. Volkswagen Golf

Average price: R357,837

R357,837 Average mileage: 103,231km

103,231km Average year: 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 8.70%

7. Volkswagen Polo Vivo

Average price: R195,942

R195,942 Average mileage: 61,691km

61,691km Average year: 2019

2019 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 8.00%

8. Toyota Fortuner

Average price: R469,593

R469,593 Average mileage: 107,002km

107,002km Average year: 2017

2017 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 6.50%

9. BMW 1 Series

Average price: R363,268

R363,268 Average mileage: 90,417km

90,417km Average year: 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries: 4.90%

10. Ford Fiesta