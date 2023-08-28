Most wanted second-hand cars in South Africa

The Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo, Ford Ranger, and BMW 3 series are among the most popular second-hand cars in South Africa, according to AutoTrader’s Mid-Year Car Industry report.
The top spot goes to Toyota’s Hilux, with the average price for the vehicle being R454,012, with an average year of 2018 and almost 102,942km of mileage.
AutoTrader considers vehicle enquiries to be a good indicator of a person’s intent to buy a car, with the Hilux, Polo, and Ranger being the top three most-enquired-about vehicles.
“Enquiries reveal consumer intent as it is based on consumers enquiring on a particular car’s advert view via telephone, email, or alternatively walking into the dealership itself by using the physical address provided on our platform,” says AutoTrader
It noted that the top ten accounted for 29% of all enquiries on AutoTrader during the reporting period. Of this, the Toyota Hilux made up 16.60%.
“The Toyota Hilux has successfully maintained its leading position and continues to generate significant interest, contributing 4.73% of all enquiries within the top 10,” says AutoTrader.
“Following closely behind is the Volkswagen Polo, which garnered the second highest number of inquiries and held a 4.72% share.”
“Lastly, the Ford Ranger secured a 4.1% share of all inquiries, solidifying its place within the top three,” it added.
Despite Toyota’s Hilux taking the top spot, Volkswagen dominates the list of the top ten most-enquired-about vehicles, of which the German automaker manufactures three.
The second-placed Polo has an average mileage of 59,330km and an average price of R272,083 on AutoTrader’s platform.
The other Volkswagens on the list are the Golf and the Polo Vivo, which go for an average price of R357,837 and R195,942, respectively.
The third-placed Ford Ranger has an average mileage of 89,481km and an average price of R439,519 on AutoTrader.
AutoTrader also reports on the most-searched-for and most-viewed models on its platform.
Curiously, the Ford Fiesta doesn’t make either of these lists, but it takes the number ten spot on the list of most-enquired-about vehicles.
AutoTrader says this shows that, in some instances, consumers may start by searching for popular brands and models.
However, after researching their options, many opt for a vehicle that offers good value for money.
Overall, the list of the top ten most-enquired-about cars on AutoTrader features three Volkswagens, two BMWs, two Fords, two Toyotas, and one Mercedes-Benz.
The ten most enquired about second-hand cars on AutoTrader’s platform are listed below, along with the average year, pricing, and mileage.
1. Toyota Hilux
- Average price: R454,012
- Average mileage: 102,942km
- Average year: 2018
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 16.60%
2. Volkswagen Polo
- Average price: R272,083
- Average mileage: 59,330km
- Average year: 2019
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 16.50%
3. Ford Ranger
- Average price: R439,519
- Average mileage: 89,481km
- Average year: 2019
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 14.40%
4. BMW 3 Series
- Average price: R391,729
- Average mileage: 97,708km
- Average year: 2016
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 10.70%
5. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Average price: R486,419
- Average mileage: 87,779km
- Average year: 2016
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 9.80%
6. Volkswagen Golf
- Average price: R357,837
- Average mileage: 103,231km
- Average year: 2016
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 8.70%
7. Volkswagen Polo Vivo
- Average price: R195,942
- Average mileage: 61,691km
- Average year: 2019
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 8.00%
8. Toyota Fortuner
- Average price: R469,593
- Average mileage: 107,002km
- Average year: 2017
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 6.50%
9. BMW 1 Series
- Average price: R363,268
- Average mileage: 90,417km
- Average year: 2016
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 4.90%
10. Ford Fiesta
- Average price: R174,202
- Average mileage: 93,662km
- Average year: 2016
- Share of top ten’s enquiries: 3.80%
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.