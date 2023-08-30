Electric car charging vs petrol prices in South Africa and 49 other countries

South Africa is among the cheapest countries to recharge an electric car, according to an analysis by the Australian division of price comparison website Compare The Market.

The firm recently looked at fuel and electricity prices in 50 countries across the globe and calculated what it would cost to refill the tank of a petrol and fully-electric Hyundai Kona in those countries.

They calculated that refilling a Hyundai Kona Standard Electric’s battery in South Africa would cost AU$8.89, or about R106.39.

Each full charge of the Kona can provide an estimated 305km of range.

To travel 100km in the Kona electric car in South Africa would cost AU$2.92, or about R34.93. That was the 18th cheapest price of the 50 countries included in the analysis.

The standard battery model features a 39.2kWh battery pack, meaning the price-per-kilowatt-hour the firm used was about R2.71.

While electricity prices in South Africa vary significantly by type of user and monthly usage, this amount appears roughly aligned with the average kWh cost for most households.

Compare the Market also found that the Hyundai Kona petrol version’s 50ℓ tank would cost AU$97.97 to refill in South Africa, or about R1,174.

At the time of publication, we worked out it would cost R1,141, based on the R22.86 per litre price of unleaded 95 when bought inland. The small deviation could likely be attributed to currency fluctuations.

The cost per 100km in the petrol Hyundai Kona was $12.16 (R145.45) — over four times the cost of the electric equivalent.

That means you would save over 76% by using the electric instead of the petrol version.

The country with the cheapest overall recharging cost in the analysis was Argentina, where a full charge will set you back just $AU2.12 and 100km of range will cost AU$0.70.

“Argentina saves EV drivers more than 92% of the equivalent cost of petrol,” Compare the Market said.

“The other top performers in this category were India (88.26%), Norway (87.40%), China (86.97%) and Iceland (86.40%).

Across all 50 countries, the average savings was 66%.

Norway and Iceland provided the best net savings compared to filling up with a petrol tank.

“Choosing an EV will save you more than AU$150 (approximately R1,801) per top up in both nations,” Compare the Market said.

“The next biggest savers in this metric on our list are Switzerland (AU$139.36/R1,673), Israel (AU$133.99/R1,608) and Greece (AU$130.16/R1,563).”

However, Compare the Market said that even when a nation ranked better or the same in its list of petrol prices versus the list of electricity prices, the cost per distance of electric vehicles still vastly outperformed their internal combustion counterparts.

Even in Italy, where the recharge will be the most expensive at $34.34 (R412.23), using the EV would be 27.63% cheaper than the petrol model.

The table below compares the costs of filling up/recharging a petrol and fully-electric Hyundai Kona in 50 countries.

Electric vehicle charging costs — South Africa vs 49 countries Rank and country EV cost per 100km Petrol cost per 100km % savings per km using an EV Price to charge Kona Electric Standard battery Price to fill tank of petrol Kona Difference in cost Charge cost as a percentage of refuelling 50. Italy $11.26 $15.56 27.63% $34.34 $125.40 $91.06 27.4% 49. Denmark $11.26 $18.86 40.29% $34.34 $152.00 $117.65 22.6% 48. Germany $10.83 $17.80 39.12% $33.05 $143.43 $110.39 23.0% 47. Belgium $10.20 $16.75 39.13% $31.10 $135.02 $103.91 23.0% 46. Lithuania $9.77 $15.33 36.23% $29.81 $123.52 $93.71 24.1% 45. Austria $9.77 $15.85 38.33% $29.81 $127.73 $97.92 23.3% 44. Netherlands $9.56 $18.38 47.99% $29.16 $148.16 $119.01 19.7% 43. Finland $8.88 $18.70 52.49% $27.10 $150.72 $123.62 18.0% 42. Czechia $8.86 $14.60 39.27% $27.04 $117.66 $90.62 23.0% 41. Ireland $8.29 $17.10 51.54% $25.27 $137.80 $112.53 18.3% 40. United Kingdom $7.94 $17.80 55.39% $24.21 $143.43 $119.22 16.9% 39. Estonia $7.65 $17.00 55.02% $23.33 $137.04 $113.72 17.0% 38. Spain $7.22 $15.67 53.90% $22.03 $126.30 $104.27 17.4% 37. Sweden $7.05 $16.12 56.26% $21.50 $129.91 $108.41 16.6% 36. Latvia $6.16 $15.81 61.03% $18.79 $127.43 $108.64 14.7% 35. Slovenia $5.74 $12.58 54.42% $17.49 $101.43 $83.94 17.2% 34. Portugal $5.74 $15.75 63.59% $17.49 $126.98 $109.48 13.8% 33. Greece $5.31 $18.16 70.75% $16.20 $146.36 $130.16 11.1% 32. Japan $4.92 $10.75 54.18% $15.02 $86.63 $71.61 17.3% 31. Luxembourg $4.67 $15.24 69.33% $14.26 $122.84 $108.59 11.6% 30. Peru $4.58 $12.64 63.79% $13.96 $101.88 $87.92 13.7% 29. Switzerland $4.54 $19.01 76.12% $13.84 $153.20 $139.36 9.0% 28. Australia $4.50 $9.79 54.03% $13.72 $78.89 $65.17 17.4% 27. France $4.25 $13.91 69.45% $12.96 $112.10 $99.14 11.6% 26. Chile $3.73 $13.28 71.94% $11.37 $107.07 $95.70 10.6% 25. New Zealand $3.71 $15.57 76.18% $11.31 $125.47 $114.16 9.0% 24. Poland $3.67 $12.64 70.97% $11.19 $101.88 $90.69 11.0% 23. United States of America $3.48 $9.68 64.07% $10.60 $77.99 $67.39 13.6% 22. Philippines $3.40 $11.63 70.78% $10.37 $93.77 $83.40 11.1% 21. Brazil $3.21 $9.00 64.40% $9.78 $72.58 $62.80 13.5% 20. Costa Rica $3.11 $14.17 78.06% $9.48 $114.20 $104.72 8.3% 19. Israel $3.07 $17.79 82.73% $9.37 $143.36 $133.99 6.5% 18. South Africa $2.92 $12.16 76.01% $8.89 $97.97 $89.08 9.1% 17. Colombia $2.88 $5.27 45.36% $8.78 $42.45 $33.67 20.7% 16. Iceland $2.88 $21.16 86.40% $8.78 $170.55 $161.78 5.1% 15. Cambodia $2.86 $12.01 76.19% $8.72 $96.77 $88.05 9.0% 14. Norway $2.47 $19.62 87.40% $7.54 $158.16 $150.62 4.8% 13. Thailand $2.39 $10.64 77.48% $7.30 $85.73 $78.42 8.5% 12. Canada $2.26 $12.12 81.35% $6.89 $97.67 $90.78 7.1% 11. Hungary $2.22 $14.74 84.93% $6.77 $118.79 $112.01 5.7% 10. Republic of Korea $1.95 $12.82 84.78% $5.95 $103.31 $97.36 5.8% 9. Mexico $1.93 $11.10 82.60% $5.89 $89.48 $83.59 6.6% 8. Indonesia $1.89 $9.61 80.31% $5.77 $77.46 $71.69 7.5% 7. Türkiye $1.72 $9.86 82.57% $5.24 $79.49 $74.25 6.6% 6. China $1.56 $12.01 86.97% $4.77 $96.77 $92.00 4.9% 5. Vietnam $1.55 $9.37 83.51% $4.71 $75.51 $70.80 6.2% 4. United Arab Emirates $1.53 $8.37 81.77% $4.65 $67.47 $62.82 6.9% 3. India $1.43 $12.17 88.26% $4.36 $98.13 $93.77 4.4% 2. Malaysia $0.97 $4.19 76.98% $2.95 $33.81 $30.87 8.7% 1. Argentina $0.70 $9.38 92.59% $2.12 $75.58 $73.46 2.8%

It is important to note that the electric version of the Hyundai Kona is not for sale in South Africa.

However, the argument above holds for locally available models as the price per kWh and litre of petrol will remain the same — as long as the energy and fuel consumption figures of the equivalent models are relatively comparable to that of the Kona.

For example, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor’s 66kWh battery will cost about AU$14.89, or roughly R178.27, using the same price per kWh as Compare the Market.

It consumes roughly 18.9kWh per 100km, costing about R51.05 in electricity.

The XC40 mild hybrid petrol model’s 54-litre tank will cost R1,232.83 to fill from empty to full. With its claimed consumption of 7.1ℓ/100km, it will cost R162.09.

Public charging much more expensive

While Compare the Market’s pricing seems to be roughly aligned with the cost of electricity for households, it is a far cry from what you can expect to pay when using public fast charging stations.

At R7.35 per kWh at most 60kW and faster charging stations managed by GridCars, the cost will effectively be over triple that of Compare the Market’s number.

The role of energy and fuel efficiency will become more significant here, as some petrol cars have excellent efficiency.

In the case of the XC40 Recharge, however, it will cost about R138.92 to top up using only public charging, still about 23% cheaper than using petrol.