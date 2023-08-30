What’s Next in Motoring — Jaguar TCS Team Principal James Barclay discusses the Gen3 era of Formula E

In this What’s Next in Motoring interview, James Barclay — Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal and the Managing Director of JLR Motorsport — discusses Jaguar’s presence in Formula E with Aki Anastasiou.

Barclay was appointed team director for Jaguar’s Formula E programme in November 2015 and has managed the British brand’s exciting return to motorsport in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Over the last eight years, Barclay has overseen the growth of Jaguar TCS Racing into a race-winning team.

Highlights range from the team’s first Formula E win at the Rome E-Prix in April 2019, to making history at the 2023 Berlin E-Prix with the team’s first 1–2 finish.

Across seven seasons, the team have secured 12 wins, 32 podiums, a full podium lock-out with Jaguar-powered cars, the first win in both races in a double-header weekend in Rome, and a total of 1,043 championship points.

The interview

In this interview, Barclay begins by unpacking how Formula E brings the pinnacle of EV technology to the streets of the world’s biggest cities.

Barclay then discusses Jaguar’s involvement in Formula E and explains how the technologies used have evolved since the popular car brand entered the competition in 2015.

He also unpacks the first season of the Formula E Gen3 era, which concluded in July.

Barclay then details the improvements made to the Gen3 vehicles over the previous SRT05e models, and how the innovations taking place in Formula E translate to Jaguar’s electric road cars.

He concludes the interview by discussing Jaguar TCS’s expectations for the 2024 Formula E season, which will see the introduction of Nick Cassidy alongside Mitch Evans in the team’s driver lineup.

Watch the full interview with James Barclay below.