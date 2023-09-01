Online tool to check if second-hand car was written off in South Africa

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) has launched an online tool that allows consumers to check whether a vehicle they intend to buy could have been written off.

Dubbed VIN-Lookup, the feature queries a car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) against the insurance industry’s vehicle salvage database (VSB).

“The VSD from which information is drawn for VIN-Lookup contains records that show how insurance companies have designated previously insured vehicles,” SAIA explained.

SAIA manager for Insurance Risks Zakes Sondiyazi said the tool aimed to address the problem of purchasing potentially unsafe cars from vehicle salvage houses.

“SAIA urges consumers to use VIN-Lookup as just part of thorough research when buying a used car rather than treat it as a single solution to understanding the history of a vehicle,” SAIA said.

To use the tool, consumers must enter their name and surname, ID number, and the car’s VIN.

If the vehicle was added to the VSB, the user will see a short narrative like the one below.

SJNXXXX15Z6299693

The vehicle was deregistered as DEMOLISHED because it had irreparable structural damage that could not be repaired to a safe and roadworthy state and no major components could be used for vehicle spare parts.

In terms of Regulation 13A read with Regulation 1 and 55 of The National Road Traffic Act, 1996, the vehicle shall not be registered and its parts shall not be used to build or repair any motor vehicle.

However, SAIA CEO Viviene Pearson warned that not all cars that have been written off will be in the database.

“Of the 14 million registered vehicles in South Africa, less than a third is insured,” Pearson said.

“Therefore, the industry’s VSD will likely have less than 3% of vehicles that are written off, and most of these are vehicles that can either be rebuilt, or can only be used for spare parts, or should be demolished.”

“This means that access to this small database against the population of registered vehicles in South Africa is not the silver bullet as mentioned in some reports written on this topic”.

In addition, SAIA said the status returned was in no way a reflection of the quality of repair nor roadworthiness of the vehicle if it had been rebuilt.

It advised users of VIN-Lookup to note that use of the information was at their own risk.

SAIA added that the full record of all insured and uninsured vehicles and their roadworthy status is held on the NaTIS system that falls under the Department of Transport’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Technically, the RTMC could launch a comprehensive tool to help protect South African consumers against inadvertently buying illegally rebuilt cars.

SAIA said it consulted widely with all relevant industry stakeholders — including the transport department and South African Police Service (SAPS) — in developing the VIN-Lookup.

The best way to ensure a used car is safe

Sondiyazi said beyond the use of VIN-Lookup, buyers of used or damaged vehicles must use expert service providers such as roadworthy test facilities to determine if a car is safe.

Physical inspection of a salvage vehicle by a trained professional remains the best option, he says.

“We always recommend that you have any vehicle checked by a qualified third party to ensure it is roadworthy and repaired to an acceptable standard,” says Sondiyazi.

The implementation of VIN-Lookup is being done in phases. The first phase includes the following vehicle salvage records:

Rebuilt (Code 3)

Spare parts only (Code 3A)

Scrap – Permanently demolished (Code 4)

The second phase of VIN-Lookup will consider including used (Written-off Code 2) vehicles. They hope to launch it as early as the end of the year.

