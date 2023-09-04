Massive petrol price hike — How much more motorists will pay to fill up

South African motorists face another major fuel price hike this week, with the price to fill up typical petrol tanks increasing by between R76.95 and R136.80.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the retail prices of unleaded 95 and unleaded 93 will increase by R1.71 per litre on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

That takes the petrol price as high as R24.54 inland and R23.82 on the coast.

Diesel drivers are getting an even bigger shock to the wallet.

The wholesale prices of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will increase by an eye-watering R2.84 and R2.76, respectively.

Although those increases do not directly reflect how much more diesel vehicle owners will pay, fuel stations will have to increase their diesel retail prices substantially.

Households that use illuminating paraffin will also take a big hit, with the wholesale and maximum retail prices going up by R3.78 and R3.70, respectively.

In addition, gas users will face a maximum LPGAS retail price of R2.26 per kilogram more than in August 2023.

The changes in the fuel prices for September 2023 are as follows:

93 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.71 increase

95 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.71 increase

500ppm diesel (wholesale) — R2.84 increase

50ppm diesel (wholesale) — R2.78 increase

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale) — R3.78 increase

Illuminating paraffin (maximum retail) — R3.70 increase

LPGAS (maximum retail) — R2.26 increase

The table below shows the inland and coastal retail prices of unleaded 93 and unleaded 95 petrol in August 2023 and September 2023.

Fuel price changes August 2023 September 2023 Inland 93 Unleaded R22.43 R24.14 95 Unleaded R22.83 R24.54 Coast 93 Unleaded R21.71 R23.42 95 Unleaded R22.11 R23.82

The Department’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) explained that the fuel price increases were due to international product prices for all fuel types climbing during the period under review — 28 July 2023 to 31 August 2023.

In addition, the Rand weakened against the US Dollar, depreciating from an average exchange rate of R18.28 to the greenback in the previous period to R18.67 in the latest period.

“This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 29.60 c/l, 31.33 c/l and 31.58 c/l respectively,” the CEF stated.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has also approved a retail price margin increase of 5c/l for petrol to accommodate wage increases for pump attendants, cashiers, and administrative staff at fuel stations.

The table below shows how much more motorists will pay to refill typical fuel tanks in September 2023.

While the prices per tank will differ based on whether the refill is done on the coast or inland, the price increase will be the same.