Warning over licence discs expiring in September

With more than a million motor vehicle licences set to expire in September, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is encouraging motor vehicle owners to take proactive steps to renew their licenses and avoid penalties.

Numerous extensions to the motor vehicle licence expiry date that were granted during the Covid-19 period have resulted in a high number of renewals falling within the months of August, September, October, November and December.

“As a result, a total of 1,049,412 motor vehicle licences are expiring this month (September) and must be renewed by the end of the month,” the RTMC said on Sunday.

“However, there is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew without additional costs. Thereafter, arrears and penalties for late renewal will be changed.”

The RTMC is sending out email and SMS reminders to owners whose motor vehicles licences are expiring every month.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to update their email and telephone contact details at online.natis.gov.za to receive the reminders.

Owners can renew on the same portal and have their motor vehicle licences delivered within three to five days.

“To assist vehicle owners, the RTMC is sending out email reminders with MVL1 forms,” the RTMC said.

“To avoid queues and time wasting, owners can fill the form online and make the necessary payment at the convenience of their homes. A new motor vehicle licence will then be sent by courier within three to five days.

“To take advantage of this convenient and cost-effective method of renewal, vehicle owners are encouraged to register their profiles at online.natis.gov.za in five easy steps.”

“Those who have registered already can login and finalise the renewal in less than 10 minutes,” it added.