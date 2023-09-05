Volkswagen unveils electric Golf GTI concept

Volkswagen unveiled an electric version of the much-loved Golf GTI at the 2023 Munich Auto Show, dubbed the ID.GTI.

Digital Trends reports that the concept car is based on the ID.2all, another concept car that was first shown off in March 2023, which the automaker plans to launch in Europe in 2025 at a base price of €25,000 (R517,000).

Much like the Golf GTI was to the standard Golf, the ID.GTI features sporty accents like big wheels and a rear spoiler.

The ID.GTI’s interior features several references to the Golf GTI, including an updated version of its signature plaid seats and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Regarding tech, the ID.GTI has an augmented reality heads-up display that provides driving information on the windscreen.

The infotainment system includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen, and the 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster can be customised to resemble those from classic Golf GTI models.

Unfortunately, Volkswagen didn’t specify any powertrain specs, but the ID.GTI can be configured to simulate the driving style of older Golf GTI models, including the Mach 1 from 1976, Mach II from 1986, or the 25th anniversary edition of the Mach IV from 2001.

The ID.GTI is front-wheel drive like petrol-powered Golf GTIs.

The production version of the ID.GTI likely won’t appear until after the production version of the ID.2all launches in 2025.

