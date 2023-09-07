How many Volvo EX30s have been pre-ordered in South Africa

Volvo Car South Africa has revealed that it has received 150 pre-orders for its fully-electric EX30 compact SUV after three months.

The pre-order volume puts South Africa among the top 10 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in terms of demand.

The EX30 is the Swedish carmaker’s most affordable EV yet and is set to launch locally in the first quarter of 2024.

The company first opened pre-orders for the EX30 on its website after the global announcement of the model on 7 June 2023.

Greg Maruszwekski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa, said there was an “increasingly strong” chance that the manufacturer would have to increase its already-high allocation of units for the country.

The company also said many more people had registered expressions of interest on the website.

The carmaker provided a breakdown of the most popular variants of the EX30 ordered in South Africa.

“So far, the EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra has been the most popular derivative with South Africans, accounting for nearly half of all local pre-orders,” Volvo said.

This variant is the top-end option in the range, with a starting price of R995,900.

The model boasts 315kW power and 543Nm torque, and it can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds, making it Volvo’s fastest car yet.

It also comes with the largest battery on offer for the model — a 69kWh pack (64kWh useable)— boasting up to 460km of claimed range.

The EX30 Single Motor Plus Extended Range (starting price of R865,900) was the second most popular option, accounting for 25% of pre-orders.

It was followed by the entry-level Single Motor Core variant (R775,900), the Twin Motor Performance Plus (R935,900) and the Single Motor Ultra Extended Range (R965,900).

Maruszewski said the early demand proved that South African buyers are very interested in EVs, particularly when such vehicles are both high-quality products and priced close to equivalent petrol or diesel cars.

“We worked tirelessly to set EX30 pricing at an extremely competitive level in order to grant South African consumers the chance to own an electric SUV for the price of a similarly sized ICE vehicle,” said Maruszwekski.

“Our pre-orders so far prove that we got that right.”

Volvo currently also sells the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric cars in South Africa.

The XC40 Recharge was the best-seller for new electric cars in the first half of 2023 and the third-best used seller on AutoTrader over the same period.