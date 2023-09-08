Lotus unveils the Emeya — performance EV with a 600km range

Lotus unveiled its Porsche Taycan competitor — the Emeya — on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and the company hopes to scale production and sell 150,000 cars annually by 2028, TechCrunch reports.

The Geely-owned carmaker hopes to establish itself as a global performance brand within the next five years.

The Lotus Emeya — set to go into production in 2024 — is the company’s second all-electric car after the Eletre and will be produced at the same factory in Wuhan, China.

Regarding performance, Lotus hasn’t revealed exact power figures for the Emeya. However, it promises to be fast, with the company saying it will accelerate from zero to 100km/h in under 2.8 seconds.

The Emeya tops out at 249km/h. These performance figures put it in the same category as the Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S Plaid.

Lotus said the Emerya’s range will align with what the Eletre offers, which has an estimated range of 600km.

The manufacturer said the Emeya’s fast charging capabilities will enable it to charge from zero to 80% within 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

For short charging bouts, Lotus said the Emeya can add 93 miles (149km) of range in five minutes using a 350kW charger.

Lotus didn’t disclose the price of the Emeya or its market availability. It said it would release more information towards the end of the year.