BMW kills controversial heated seats subscription

BMW will stop locking hardware-based features like heated seats behind a monthly subscription service for those who don’t want to buy it upfront, Autocar reports.

The publication recently spoke to BMW board member for sales and marketing, Pieter Nota, about its plans for in-car subscriptions in the future.

Nota said after gauging how customers responded to optional subscriptions for activating hardware-based features, it would stop offering the plan.

“What we don’t do any more – and that is a very well-known example – is offer seat heating in this way,” Nota said.

Instead of fitting all variants of a particular model with heated seating and making it optional to activate the feature, BMW will sell models with and without the hardware.

“It’s either in or out. We offer it by the factory, and you either have it or you don’t have it,” Nota said.

BMW is not getting rid of in-car subscriptions altogether, however.

Nota said the company was focusing on “functions on demand” for software and service-related products.

These include driving and parking assistance, which you can add long after the car is bought, or functions that require data transmission that customers pay for elsewhere when using other devices.

Incorrect perception of double-billing

BMW has trialled the optional heated seat subscription for less than a year.

It is just one of several carmakers that have opted to offer some hardware functionality in their cars as a monthly subscription.

While users still had the option to buy the hardware outright, it irked many critics who felt that a company being able to switch hardware on and off remotely was overreach.

“We thought that we would provide an extra service to the customer by offering the chance to activate that later, but the user acceptance isn’t that high,” said Nota.

“People feel that they paid double – which was actually not true, but perception is reality, I always say. So that was the reason we stopped that.”