Most fuel-efficient cars under R4,600 a month

With fuel prices in South Africa rising and the country’s residents dealing with high inflation and interest rates, motorists may be looking to buy an affordable, fuel-efficient car to help reduce their costs.

There are currently six such cars in South Africa for under R4,600 a month, most of which are sold by Suzuki.

MyBroadband searched for the most fuel-efficient cars available in South Africa for less than R200,000 — or R4,600 per month, depending on the interest rate buyers get from the bank.

We used the following formula to work out the monthly repayments on a R200,000 car:

Car price: R200,000

Payment term: 60 terms (5 years)

Interest: 11.75%

Deposit: 0%

No balloon payment

No optional extras

Four of the six cars available in South Africa for less than R4,520 a month are Suzukis, including the Celerio, S-Presso, Dzire, and Swift.

The Renault Kwid 1.0 Life and Toyota Vitz 1.0 are also available in South Africa and won’t cost more than R4,600 monthly.

The most fuel-efficient of the lot is the Suzuki Celerio, specifically the 1.0 GA with a manual transmission. Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption of 4.2ℓ/100km.

At a cash price of R183,900, the repayments on the Celerio work out to R4,163.27 a month. Regarding power specifications, the Celerio’s one-litre engine produces 50kW and 89Nm of torque.

The Toyota Vitz takes second place with a combined fuel consumption of 4.4ℓ/100km. It offers similar power specs to the Celerio with 49kW and 89Nm of torque.

The monthly repayment for the Vitz works out to R4,295.98. Buying the car outright costs R189,900.

South Africans can get the Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GL manual for R3,853.61 per month over five years. It offers 49kW of power, 89Nm of torque, and Suzuki claims a combined fuel consumption of 4.6ℓ/100km.

The Renault Kwid 1.0 Life, Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GA manual, and Suzuki Swift 1.2 GA manual all claim a combined fuel consumption of 4.9ℓ/100km.

With similar engines, the Suzuki Dzire and Swift offer similar performance stats with 61kW and 113Nm of torque.

The Dzire is slightly cheaper at R198,900 or R4,495.04 a month, while the Swift costs R199,900 or R4,517.16 monthly.

Renault’s Kwid is the cheapest of the three at R188,999 — or R4,276.05 monthly over sixty months. It offers the most modest power figures of the three at 51kW and 91Nm of torque.

The most fuel-efficient cars available on finance for less than R4,600 per month are listed below. They are listed in order of fuel efficiency, from lowest to highest.

Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA Manual

Price: R183,900

R183,900 Monthly repayment: R4,163.27

R4,163.27 Combined fuel consumption: 4.2 ℓ /100km

4.2 /100km Power/Torque: 50kW / 89Nm

Toyota Vitz 1.0 Manual

Price: R189,900

R189,900 Monthly repayment: R4,295.98

R4,295.98 Combined fuel consumption: 4.4 ℓ /100km

4.4 /100km Power/Torque: 49kW / 89Nm

Suzuki S-Presso 1.0L GL Manual

Price: R169,900

R169,900 Monthly repayment: R3,853.61

R3,853.61 Combined fuel consumption: 4.6 ℓ/ 100km

4.6 100km Power/Torque: 49kW / 89Nm

Renault Kwid 1.0 Life

Price: R188,999

R188,999 Monthly repayment: R4,276.05

R4,276.05 Combined fuel consumption: 4.9 ℓ /100km

4.9 /100km Power/Torque: 50kW / 91Nm

Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GA Manual

Price: R198,900

R198,900 Monthly repayment: R4,495.04

R4,495.04 Combined fuel consumption: 4.9 ℓ /100km

4.9 /100km Power/Torque: 61kW / 113Nm

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GA Manual