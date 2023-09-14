Google adds Zoom and Prime Video to Android Auto-equipped cars

Google has announced that it is rolling out WebEx and Zoom integration on Android Auto-equipped cars, Android Central reports.

This comes after the tech giant revealed its intentions to work with the companies at its I/O 2023 conference on 10 May.

The integration with Zoom and WebEx means motorists will be able to participate in conference calls directly from the Android Auto-equipped car’s display.

Google has already released WebEx functionality in an Android Auto beta, and Zoom is set to roll out fully soon.

“We’re taking the next step by making it easy and safe for you to quickly join scheduled meetings and conference calls from your car display, so you won’t have to go fumbling for your phone,” said Haris Ramic, Google’s director of product management for Android Auto.

The company has also added Amazon Prime Video to the Play Store for select vehicles that ship with Android Auto.

Currently, the streaming platform is only available for some Volvo, Renault, and Polestar models, but Google says more brands will follow.

Google is also rolling out digital car key support for motorists to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones.

It also enables car owners to share their digital keys with trusted family or friends with Android and iOS devices.

Digital key support is limited for now, with Google making it available in some European nations.

The company is now rolling it out more broadly to Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the US, Canada, and Korea.

However, it should be noted that digital car keys currently only work with specific Google Pixel and Samsung smartphones, including the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23+.