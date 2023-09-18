Must-have tech features for a new car

There are five essential tech features that car buyers should look out for on the specification list of their new set of wheels.

Like other areas of modern life, tech has become an important part of the automotive experience.

It not only makes the driver and passenger experience more fun and comfortable but can also improve overall safety.

MyBroadband has assembled a list of five tech features that should be at the top of your priority list when buying a new car in 2023.

Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Android Auto and Apple Carplay allow you to partially integrate or synchronise features available on your smartphone in your car’s infotainment system.

These include making calls, sending messages, setting reminders, playing music, using navigation apps, and sending commands to virtual assistants.

Nowadays, these two smartphone mirroring applications are supported on even the most affordable budget cars — including the cheapest new car you can buy in South Africa — the Suzuki S-presso.

Just be aware that only some models might support wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, eliminating the need to plug in a cable each time you want to sync up with your smartphone.

However, don’t assume because one car is cheaper, it will only have wired support for these connectivity technologies.

On many higher-end models, a wireless adapter costs extra from the manufacturer.

Third-party units are also available for cars without built-in wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Reverse or surround cameras

A reverse camera is another formerly premium feature that is becoming increasingly common in low-end cars.

While you should never solely rely on these cameras when manoeuvring your car in tight spaces, they can help spot objects, animals, or people outside the view of your rear and side-view mirrors.

There are even some impressively affordable Chinese vehicle models — like the Haval Jolion — that feature four HD cameras to provide a 360-degree view of your surroundings.

While you can view each camera individually, you can also view a compiled top-down image for a comprehensive look at your surroundings.

However, be aware that the video quality of reverse and surround cameras will differ significantly between models.

In addition to the cameras, parking sensors can greatly assist in judging the distance between your car and objects around you.

Like a wireless adapter for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a reverse camera can also be fitted as an add-on after you buy the car.

Keyless entry and electronic boot release

Many people might be quick to dismiss the benefit of keyless entry — until they experience it.

Opening or closing your door or boot with your key in your pocket or handbag is incredibly useful.

It’s even better if the car has an electronic boot release that automatically swings open when you press a button on your remote or swipe your foot under its rear.

Cars like Volvo’s XC40 Recharge take keyless functionality to the next level, with a person’s weight in the driving seat and the fob in the vehicle automatically setting the vehicle into a driveable state — no need to put a key in or press an ignition switch.

Just be aware that keyless entry thefts have become a major security problem in South Africa and around the world.

However, car manufacturers are actively working to counter this, and the issue is primarily limited to several popular models — like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

Adaptive or semi-autonomous cruise control

Basic cruise control has existed in production cars since 1958 but has improved radically in the past few decades.

Cruise control eliminates the need to constantly manage acceleration with your foot.

There is also speed limiting, which can help you avoid exceeding

Adaptive cruise control helps ensure your car maintains a safe following distance by slowing down and braking automatically as required.

High-end cars can also use map data and scan for speed signs to ensure the speed limit they present to the motorist is correct.

Semi-autonomous cruise control adds lane-keeping assistance to the package, which checks and corrects the driver’s position relative to lines on the road.

While you can fit certain cruise control systems to a car using aftermarket parts, this might come as a separate additional stick instead of built-in to your steering wheel.

Adaptive driving beams or matrix headlights

If you are one of those drivers who often forget to turn off your “brights” (high beams) when another car approaches at night but need as much light as possible in the darkness, then this feature is great for you.

While auto-beams switch on and off automatically by detecting incoming light, adaptive driving beams can intelligently change where your lights’ beams are directed.

Instead of only a few bulbs, they consist of a matrix of LEDs — 25 in each light on an Audi with the feature — that can be switched on and off to only direct light where it won’t interfere with other drivers’ visibility.

Effectively, they keep your brights on without blinding the driver in front of you.

They also switch high beams on and off depending on your travelling speed.