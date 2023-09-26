Four big lies about electric cars

There are several myths and misconceptions about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries that often emerge in conversations with South Africans.

Common problems raised include range anxiety, fire safety concerns, and the issue of charging under the worst level of load-shedding the country has yet experienced.

One valid criticism of EVs is that they are not as environmentally friendly as many carmakers and climate activists make them out to be — at least not in South Africa.

When you primarily charge them with electricity generated by Eskom’s coal power plants, the carbon emissions per kilometre can be higher than when using a diesel car.

To minimise the environmental impact of an electric vehicle in South Africa, it is best to charge it using solar power generated at home or work. Some businesses like malls, hotels, and lodges also offer charging via solar energy.

Alternatively, charging during the hottest part of the day means a larger chunk of Eskom’s power will come from solar farms.

However, there are several other oft-repeated criticisms of EVs based on outdated or false information. Four of them are summarised below.

The battery will be dead and useless in a few years

The most expensive component of an EV is its large, multi-cell, high-voltage battery, which provides power to the electric motors that drive the axles that make it travel.

Most mass-produced EVs use lithium-ion batteries, which see their maximum capacity gradually decline, albeit much slower than most other battery technologies.

The lifetime of an electric car battery can vary greatly depending on factors like ambient operating temperatures and charging regimes — but is typically estimated to be between 10 and 20 years.

Like conventional petrol and diesel cars, where carmakers provide engine warranties, they can do the same for the battery.

With electric car batteries, the warranties tend to be for a longer period and further range than an engine.

For example, Volvo offers an 8-year/150,000km warranty on its XC40 Recharge models.

If the battery has less than 55% of its original capacity remaining, Volvo will switch it out for a new one at no cost to the owner.

Testament to how long-lasting lithium-ion batteries can be, one South African owner of a BMW i3 has managed to clock over 300,000km on the compact electric car and retained about 80% of their battery’s original capacity.

A major battery supplier for Tesla and Volkswagen — CATL — has also claimed to have made a battery that will be good for up to 2 million kilometres of travel.

Electric car batteries are susceptible to fire or explosions

Much has been made about several recalls of hundreds of EV models — particularly in the US — over the possibility of battery fires caused by manufacturing defects or early design faults.

It should be emphasised that these are comparatively rare and often done out of an abundance of caution.

Thousands more petrol-powered cars are regularly recalled over other safety issues.

While lithium-ion batteries are combustible and can catch fire due to short-circuiting, the overall risk of flaming explosions is lower than in petrol-powered cars.

According to a piece on The Conversation, EV FireSafe’s analysis of global fires of EV batteries found that 0.0012% of fully electric passenger cars caught fire between 2010 and 2023, compared to 0.1% of petrol and diesel cars. Therefore, internal combustion car fires were 80 times more likely to occur.

A report by the Civil Contingencies Agency in Sweden, the country with the third-highest EV penetration in the world — found that only 23 out of 611,000 passenger EVs caught fire in 2022, working out to about 0.004%.

By comparison, 3,400 fires were reported across the country’s 4.4 million petrol and diesel cars, working out to a much higher 0.08%.

As Kia explains, several components help ensure EVs operate as safely as possible, including protective cooling shrouds filled with coolant liquid and having the cells installed in arrays to limit damage across the pack in the event of a malfunction.

However, EV fires tend to burn hotter and faster than fuel-powered cars and require water to be fully extinguished. This might be one of the reasons why these incidents attract more public attention.

However, many carmakers — including Tesla — are switching to safer lithium-ion chemistries like lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) to minimise the dangers of fires further.

Load-shedding will make battery charging impossible

MyBroadband recently busted this much-repeated myth for ourselves.

Even in severe stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding, we found it feasible to charge one of South Africa’s most popular EVs — the XC40 Recharge — sufficiently for daily commutes.

In our case, we could do so using the slowest charging method possible, 2.3kW AC, with a 26–30km daily commute, and still get the 75kW battery on an XC40 Recharge from 55% to 100% with four nights’ charging.

Most EV makers provide a 7kW or 11kW charger with the car’s purchase. Some houses could also support 22kW charging with three-phase power.

7kW is enough to provide a full charge from empty on the Volvo XC40 Recharge in about 11 hours.

However, you likely won’t need a 0–100% refill each night after a commute, as most passenger EVs in South Africa offer roughly 300km or more on a single charge.

The typical charging practice among EV owners is to plug in whenever possible, which means you will carry out more frequent, smaller top-ups.

Extracting and dumping the battery components is bad for the environment

Many environmentally and socially conscious critics often raise concerns over the impact of the extraction and dumping of EV battery elements on the environment.

Manufacturers are moving away from using cobalt — typically mined in impoverished countries with dubious labour practices — and nickel, which requires damaging mining techniques in electric car batteries.

An estimated 80–90% of the parts of modern EV batteries are also recyclable, while some models are made up of as much as 95% reusable material.

EV battery recycling uses various techniques to break down and separate battery components, including pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and a combination of the two.

Governments are also working on legislation to make it mandatory for manufacturers to assemble their battery packs in a way that makes recycling easier and more energy-efficient.

Another approach is to repurpose the batteries rather than recycle them.

Many South African households with high-performing backup batteries for load-shedding might not even be aware that they are using perfectly healthy second-life batteries.

These batteries consist of cells stripped from old EVs or other appliances in China which have been repurposed for backup power.