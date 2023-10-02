I drove an electric car for a month — here is how much money I saved

I drove an electric vehicle (EV) for a month and spent over R900 less to recharge it than I would have done to refuel my own, significantly less powerful, petrol car.

Volvo South Africa provided MyBroadband with a fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin to test for an extended period.

This powerful EV boasts a 300kW output, 670Nm torque, and an all-wheel drive system that makes for exciting driving.

It also features a host of high-end tech and comfort features for those more concerned with the interior experience.

Volvo was kind enough to load credits onto a card that effectively gave me free recharges at public charging stations.

However, I decided to do most of my charging at home to see what it would cost an actual XC40 Recharge Twin owner to charge their car over a month.

I recorded my trip and recharging data from the start of September 2023 to calculate how much electricity I consumed with the car and determine if it was cheaper or more expensive than my Kia Sonet and the petrol-powered XC40.

The car’s trip computer showed I travelled 1,587.3km in 28 days, working out to an average of 56.69km per day.

This is slightly higher than the average 44km two-way commute of a South African motorist.

During my trips, I averaged 23.3kWh consumption for every 100 kilometres.

Admittedly, this is relatively high compared to Volvo’s claimed figure of 17.9kWh/100km.

The immense power at my disposal meant I was uncharacteristically heavy-footed at times. The acceleration from 0–4.8 seconds would be a waste otherwise.

I also made pretty liberal use of the air conditioning system, which can significantly impact EV energy consumption.

On several trips to the office, I achieved 18–19kWh per 100 kilometres when I was less hasty and did not require the aircon.

In addition, the car took on at least seven long-distance trips, reducing the benefits of regenerative braking.

The table below summarises some key metrics recorded over the near month-long commuting and general travel with the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin travel and charging history Total distance travelled 1,587.3km Average distance per day (over 28 days) 56.69km Average energy consumption 23.3kWh/100km Total energy consumption 369.84kWh

To charge the car, I primarily relied on a 2.3kW AC “granny” home charger, the slowest way to charge a modern EV in South Africa.

This was my only option at home, as I do not have a 7kW/11kW charger that new EV buyers get as part of the deal.

To work out the precise cost of charging at home would be difficult due to how Incline Block Tariffs work.

These make it cheaper to recharge the car earlier in the month before exceeding Eskom’s block tariff brackets.

In the City of Tshwane, where we charged the car at home, the price of prepaid electricity is currently charged as follows:

First 100kWh of the month — R2.78 per kWh

per kWh Next 300kWh of the month — R3.25 per kWh

per kWh Next 250kWh of the month — R3.54 per kWh

per kWh Above 650kWh of the month — R3.82 per kWh

I calculated how much electricity we had bought and consumed for the entire month and calculated an average cost per kWh based on the Prepaid Incline Block Tariffs.

During September 2023, we consumed 691.1kWh, which cost R2,294.83. That works out to an average cost of R3.32.

As the XC40 Recharge Twin consumed 23.3kWh for every 100 kilometres travelled, it used 369.84kWh over the total trip distance.

313.5kWh of this was added through AC home charging, 47.15kWh through DC fast public charging, and 9.19kWh through AC fast public charging.

The latter two options are substantially more expensive than home charging — at R7.35 and R5.85 per kWh — respectively.

The combined cost for all the charges was R1,441.13 — or about 91 cents per kilometre.

That works out to R916.44 less than I would have spent to travel the same distance in my Kia Sonet 1.5 LX and R1,310.05 cheaper than when using the XC40 petrol model.

The table below compares the cost of recharging the XC40 Recharge Twin for a month’s commuting and general travel with the theoretical price when using a Kia Sonet or Volvo XC40 petrol.

Electric recharging vs petrol refuelling costs — 1,587.3km Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin — 23.3kWh/100km Price per kWh Total kWh Total cost AC Home charging (2.3kW) R3.32 313.5kWh R1,040.82 AC Public charging (4.4kW — advertised as 22kW) R5.85 9.19kWh R53.76 DC Public charging (100kW) R7.35 47.15kWh R346.55 Average and total cost of charging R3.90 369.84kWh R1,441.13 Average price per km R0.91 Volvo XC40 petrol hybrid — 7.3ℓ/100km Price per litre Total litres Total cost 95 Unleaded — August 2023 price (assumed full tank fillup before price change) R22.83 54ℓ R1,232.82 95 Unleaded — September 2023 price R24.54 61.87ℓ R1,518.36 Average and total cost of refuelling R23.74 115.87ℓ R2,751.18 Average price per km R1.73 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX petrol — 6.25ℓ/100km Price per litre Total litres Total cost 95 Unleaded inland — August 2023 price (assumed full tank fillup before price change) R22.83 45ℓ R1,027.35 95 Unleaded inland — September 2023 price R24.54 54.21ℓ R1,330.22 Average and total cost of refuelling R23.76 99.21ℓ R2,357.57 Average price per km R1.49

It should be noted that using only home charging would have resulted in a much lower energy bill.

This would be a much more feasible option for EV owners, who get a 7kW or 11kW charger as part of their purchase.

We neglected to plug the XC Recharge Twin in for several days, so we had to get a quick top-up in preparation for a long weekend with lots of travelling.

That included trips between our home in Pretoria and Kempton Park (74km), Nasrec (138km), and Lanseria Airport (102km).

Had we not used the DC public charger, our average home charging energy cost would have been R3.35.

The 47.15kWh we had charged with the DC charger would have cost R173.39 at home instead of R346.55.

That would have reduced the total cost to recharge the EV over the entire month to R1,267.97.

It should also be noted that although the XC40 petrol model is closer to the XC40 Recharge Twin regarding tech and comfort specifications, it has significantly less power and torque.

