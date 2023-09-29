Honda unveils first fully-electric SUV

Honda has revealed more details of its first-ever fully-electric SUV — the Prologue — which will launch in the US in early 2024.

The company previously only teased the car’s exterior and interior design but has now detailed most of the key specifications.

The Prologue will offer an 85kWh battery with an EPA-rated range of 300 miles, roughly 483km.

The battery pack will support DC fast charging speeds of 155kW, which means about 105km of range can be added in 10 minutes when using a charger that supports 155kW or higher.

Both front-wheel-drive single-motor and all-wheel-drive dual-motor configurations will be available in three trim levels.

The dual-motor model will boast 288 horsepower (roughly 212kW) and 333 lb-ft torque (about 451Nm).

Honda said the Prologue will feature “neo-rugged” styling and a roomy interior with generous dimensions, thanks to the longest wheelbase in its class.

The manufacturer has emphasised comfort and usability as core focus areas with the Prologue.

“Clean and simple with sleek horizontal lines, the cabin features high-quality materials and large buttons and knobs, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls,” Honda said.

The SUV will carry a starting price in the upper $40,000s (R753,000+) before tax credits or government subsidies.

Other features of the Honda Prologue include:

Sporty, modern, spacious and comfortable interior

Standard 11-inch digital instrument display

Standard 11.3-inch HD touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Standard Honda Sensing system, plus new Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Pedestrian Alert

Optional 21-inch wheels and tires

Optional self-sealing tires

Optional Sport driving mode

Honda’s primary markets of Asia and North America account for roughly 94% of its sales, so it remains to be seen if it will bring the Prologue to other countries.

Honda does not currently sell any fully electric cars in South Africa, although it does offer a hybrid version of the Honda Fit hatchback locally.

Below are more images of the Honda Prologue SUV.