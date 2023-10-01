Uber driver arrested mid-trip for allegedly driving with false documents

An Uber customer had a harrowing experience when their driver was arrested mid-trip for allegedly driving with false documents.

The customer wrote to MyBroadband to inform us of the issue. However, Uber says it has investigated the matter and found nothing untoward regarding the driver’s profile.

The ride-hailing customer explained that the driver produced a temporary driver’s licence when the police requested, but the details didn’t match his own.

Instead, the details on the temporary licence pertained to the vehicle’s owner. The police asked him to provide the ID number quoted on the licence, but he couldn’t.

After investigating the matter further, the police discovered that the driver didn’t possess a South African ID, and they handcuffed the driver after he resisted attempts to detain him.

This all unfolded while the customer was sitting in the Uber vehicle. To cancel the trip, the police had to temporarily release the driver so he could access the Uber app on his phone.

The rider praised the police officers, saying that after the arrest, they checked the next Uber driver’s documents before allowing the customer to enter the vehicle.

However, the customer said they were dissatisfied with the support offered by Uber.

“I received an automated message assuring me that someone would contact me ‘as soon as possible’,” they said.

“However, it has now been more than a week, and I have not received any communication from Uber, despite sending a follow-up message.”

MyBroadband submitted this information to Uber — in addition to the unanswered support exchanges between the customer and Uber support — for feedback on the matter.

“We have investigated the matter and can confirm that the driver in question has been identified as the one matching all the details registered to the Uber account,” said Uber.

“Uber’s Customer Support team has made multiple attempts to reach out to the rider without success. However, they will continue their efforts to provide the rider with an update.”

Curiously, the customer told MyBroadband he had received a notice that Uber had tried contacting him but was unsuccessful. This was despite providing an alternative contact number to reach him on.

According to the customer, they haven’t had any missed calls. However, it is possible that network issues could be to blame.

Uber provided information on how it ensures the safety of riders on its platform.

“Safety is at the heart of what we do as an organisation, and we use technology to improve safety standards for all our users,” it said.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards account sharing as it is in clear violation of our Community Guidelines and undermines the trust which Uber has built with consumers over the years.”

Drivers caught sharing accounts could see their access restricted while Uber investigates the matter, and upon the conclusion of the investigation, they may be permanently banned from the platform.

It also listed several safety features to ensure the person driving matches the account’s profile, including:

Driver real-time ID checks — Uber periodically prompts drivers to take a selfie before accepting rides and compares it to the driver’s profile photo.

— Uber periodically prompts drivers to take a selfie before accepting rides and compares it to the driver’s profile photo. Driver profiles — Customers have access to the driver’s profile before they enter the vehicle so they can confirm the driver’s name, surname, licence plate number, and identity before getting in the car.

— Customers have access to the driver’s profile before they enter the vehicle so they can confirm the driver’s name, surname, licence plate number, and identity before getting in the car. Two-factor authorisation — When a driver logs into the Uber app on a new device, they must enter a one-time PIN to gain access.

— When a driver logs into the Uber app on a new device, they must enter a one-time PIN to gain access. Share My Trip — this enables riders to share their trip with trusted contacts to track the ride.

Regarding admitting new drivers to the platform, Uber said it has several processes to vet drivers before granting them access to the app.

These include the submission of a professional driving permit and a criminal background check.

“Part of the application for this PrDP includes a criminal check. This means that the driver has undergone police clearance in order to obtain this permit from the licensing department,” it added.

