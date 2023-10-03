Huge petrol price hike — over R2,000 per tank for big cars

South African motorists will pay between R48.60 and R91.20 more to fill their cars with petrol from Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has released the latest adjustments in fuel prices, showing that unleaded 95 petrol will increase by R1.14, while unleaded 93 will be hiked by R1.08.

That takes the petrol price as high as R25.68 inland and R24.96 on the coast.

For reference, the record price for unleaded 95 petrol in South Africa was R26.74 inland and R26.09 on the coast in July 2022.

From 4 October 2023, it will cost a petrol-powered car with a large 80-litre tank over R2,000 to refill from empty to full.

The wholesale prices of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will also increase by R1.97 and R1.94, respectively.

Fuel stations will have to substantially increase their diesel retail prices to account for the hikes.

In addition to more price pressure at the pumps, households relying on paraffin for lighting will pay up to R2.02 per litre more at retailers.

In addition, LP gas users will cough up to R2.50 per kilogram more than in September 2023.

The changes in the fuel prices for October 2023 are as follows:

93 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.14 increase

95 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.08 increase

500ppm diesel (wholesale) — R1.97 increase

50ppm diesel (wholesale) — R1.94 increase

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale) — R1.51 increase

Illuminating paraffin (maximum retail) — R2.02 increase

LPGAS (maximum retail) — R2.50 increase

The table below shows the inland and coastal retail prices of unleaded 93 and unleaded 95 petrol in September and October 2023.

Fuel price changes August 2023 September 2023 Inland 93 Unleaded R24.14 R25.22 95 Unleaded R24.54 R25.68 Coast 93 Unleaded R23.42 R24.50 95 Unleaded R23.82 R24.96

The department explained that the latest fuel price increases were due to international product prices for all fuel types jumping during the period under review — 1 September 2023 to 28 September 2023.

Furthermore, the rand depreciated against the US dollar, with the average exchange rate of R18.67 to the greenback in last month’s period under assessment weakening to about R18.99.

“This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 24.17 c/ℓ, 26.63 c/ℓ and 26.59 c/ℓ respectively,” the department said.

Finally, the department adjusted the slate levy to 30.7c/ℓ to account for a negative balance of R3.519 billion in the combined cumulative petrol and diesel Slate balances at the end of September 2023.

The table below shows how much more motorists will pay to refill typical fuel tanks in October 2023.

Although the prices per tank will differ based on whether the refill is done inland or on the coast, the price increase will be the same.