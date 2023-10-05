“My electric car kidnapped me” — Police deliberately crash runaway EV to save driver

The driver of a brand new MG ZS electric vehicle (EV) has told the BBC he was scared to drive any more electric cars after he was “kidnapped” by his EV on Sunday night.

53-year-old Glasgow resident Brian Morrison explained that his MG ZS became stuck at 30 miles per hour (48km/h) while driving on the A803 in Scotland on Sunday after 22:00.

“I realised something was wrong when I was coming up to a roundabout and went to slow down, but it didn’t do it,” Morrison said.

“Then I heard a loud grinding noise that sounded like brake pads, but because it was such a new car I knew it couldn’t be a problem with them.

“I managed to get around the roundabout going at about 30mph and then had a long road ahead of me, so I assumed it would stop without me accelerating — but it didn’t.” Morrison called the police, and three vehicles soon arrived to escort him and the out-of-control car. They initially tried to forcibly shut off the engine by having Morrison throw his electronic key out of his car and into their van. Morrison also tried to hold the power button down for a few seconds, but the car kept moving despite the dashboard lighting up with faults.

The police eventually helped stop the car by driving one of their vans in front of it and gradually slowing down to perform what they dubbed a “controlled halt”.

Effectively, Morrison had to deliberately rear-end the van at a low speed.

Fortunately, by that point, the car had slowed to about 15mph (24km/h) on an incline. As a result, no one was injured, and neither of the cars suffered damage.

The police had to keep the van parked in front of Morrison’s car because every time they tried to drive off, it would start moving again.

After roadside assistance from the Roadside Automotive Club (RAC) arrived, a mechanic conducted a diagnostic check with “pages of faults”.

“He said he had never seen anything like it and decided he was not willing to turn the engine on to see what was wrong,” Morrison told the BBC.

Runaway issues not unique to EVs

Although Morrison said he was terrified by the experience and was unsure if he would get in an EV again, it is important to note that there have been numerous reports of sticky accelerators and faulty brakes leading to runaway petrol cars.

One of the most well-publicised issues was experienced by Toyota and Lexus drivers in the US.

9.5 million models released between 2005 and 2010 were recalled between 2009 and 2011 for unintended acceleration due to the mechanical sticking of the accelerator pedal or driver-side floormats entrapping the pedal.

It was only after the infamous fatal crash of a 2009 Lexus ES 350, resulting in the deaths of four people, that the vehicles were recalled.

One of the reasons the story captured the attention of the public, government, and regulators was the sharing of a harrowing call made to 911 by driver Mark Saylor in the 49 seconds leading up to the crash.

Saylor was unable to slow the car down from 120mph (193km/h), and it ended up crashing into a dry riverbed, utterly wrecked and in flames.

All four occupants — Saylor, his wife Cleofe, 13-year-old daughter Mahala, and Cleofe’s brother Chris Lastrella — died in the accident.