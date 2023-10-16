South Africans paying up to R1,000 more per tank of petrol than 10 years ago

South African motorists are paying as much as R990.40 more to fill their tank in October 2023 than they were 10 years ago.

While the government’s taxes on a litre of fuel are partially to blame, the most significant increases have been in the Base Fuel Price (BFP), which is influenced by exchange rates and the price of crude oil.

MyBroadband tracked the price of filling common tank sizes — 45, 60, and 80 litres — from October 2013 to October 2023 to calculate how much more motorists are paying for a tank of petrol.

We used inland pricing for unleaded 95 for the comparison. Today, the price-per-litre sits at R25.68, almost double what i was in October 2013.

45-litre tanks are often used for small to medium-sized hatchbacks and sedans, like Volkswagen’s Polo lineup. These motorists were paying R598.50 to fill their tanks in October 2013.

In October 2023, the cost of filling a 45-litre tank had increased to R1,155.60 — a difference of R557.10.

Motorists whose vehicles have 60-litre tanks are paying R742.80 more to fill their tanks.

Where the cost was R798.00 in October 2013, it has since increased to R1,540.80.

Several popular bakkies and 4×4 vehicles have 80-litre tanks. These motorists are paying nearly R1,000 more per tank.

Today, it will cost these motorists R2,054.40 to fill their tanks, compared to R1,064.00 in October 2013.

Price to fill a tank: October 2013 vs October 2023 Tank size Price to fill in October 2013 Price to fill in October 2023 Difference 45-litre R598.50 R1,155.60 R557.10 60-litre R798.00 R1,540.80 R742.80 80-litre R1,064.00 R2,054.40 R990.40

While the taxes and levies loaded onto the price per litre contribute significantly to these prices, another significant contributor is the combination of the price of Brent crude oil and the weakness of the South African rand.

The BFP in South Africa has risen from R7.73 per litre during the 2013/24 financial year to R12.88 per litre in the 2022/23 financial year.

However, the BFP is influenced by the price of Brent crude oil, which is sold in US dollars, and the price per barrel today is lower than in October 2013.

According to Trading Economics, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil sat at around $100.15 (then R983.47). Today, a barrel costs around $90.70 (R1,722.00).

After considering the price of Brent crude oil and the different exchange rates, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil for South African buyers has increased by R738.53 — a relative increase of 75% over the October 2013 price.

However, the government’s levies and taxes also significantly affect pricing.

MyBroadband previously spoke to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), CEO Wayne Duvenage, who said the fuel price in South Africa is made up of the following:

The BFP — the cost of the petrol before any money is spent on the many other taxes and levies applied.

“Other levies” — these comprise transport, secondary storage, distribution costs, and one or two smaller charges.

Wholesale and retail margins — the markup wholesalers and retailers are allowed to add.

Fuel levy — the tax on each litre of fuel sold.

Road accident fund (RAF) — levy placed on fuel to fund the RAF.

Between the 2013/14 and 2022/23 financial years, the combination of these add-ons rose from R5.58 per litre to R10.29 per litre.

The chart below shows the cost of filling up 45-litre, 60-litre, and 80-litre tanks in South Africa after the October fuel price adjustments, from 2013 to 2023.