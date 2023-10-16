Ferrari starts accepting crypto payments

16 October 2023

Ferrari NV is allowing US customers to pay for its luxury sports cars using cryptocurrency, with plans to expand the payment method to Europe by the first quarter of 2024, Reuters reported Saturday.

The Marenello-based automaker also intends to extend the service to other regions where crypto is legally accepted, Ferrari’s chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said in an interview with the news agency.

The company is using crypto payment processor BitPay in the US and currently allows transactions in Bitcoin, Ether and USDC without fees or surcharges, Galliera said.

The executive didn’t specify how many cars Ferrari expects to sell through crypto, but said its portfolio is fully booked well into 2025.

