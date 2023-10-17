Big changes coming for South African driving licences

The Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) is developing a “smart enrolment” system that will let South African motorists apply for or renew their driving licenses through online self-service.

In its 2022/23 annual report, the DLCA provided details on the system and noted that it is still busy procuring the new printing machine required to launch new driving licences.

“The public entity has put plans in place to acquire a new card production machine. The entity also finalised the procurement process of smart enrolment units during the period under review,” said DLCA head Tsholofelo Lejaka.

The state-owned entity said the smart enrolment system forms part of South Africa’s IT Digital Transformation Strategy.

“Historically, the collection of enrolment data has generally depended on the devices used, i.e. Live Scanner Unit (LSU), Live Capture Unit (LCU) and then Live Enrolment Unit (LEU),” it said.

“In an attempt to address issues with both LCU and LEU, the entity has embarked on procurement for Smart Enrolment Units.”

The adoption of a smart enrolment system will offer several benefits over the traditional process, including:

Introducing alternative channels to collect enrolment data that is not dependent on equipment

Reducing traffic at Driving Licence Testing Centres

Providing integration with other transport or state entities

South Africans can complete enrolment using online self-service, assisted self-service, and traditional means.

The steps for each approach are briefly detailed in the infographic below.

It should be noted that the DLCA has yet to procure the driving licence printing machine required to launch a new licence system.

This is despite then-transport minister Fikile Mbulala, in September 2022, saying procurement would kick off in October of the same year.

MyBroadband asked the Department of Transport how this will impact the new driving licence trial, set to begin in November 2023.

In January 2022, Mbalula confirmed that South Africa would get new driving licence cards.

The DLCA’s annual performance plan for the 2022/23 financial year set out what the card would look like and tentative dates for the manufacturing and assembly of the new card system, the pilot phase, and the card’s launch.

The new licence cards will be aligned with international practices, incorporate new technologies, and feature a new design.

“The introduction of the new driving licence involves a new design of the driving licence card and the re-engineering of processes to allow for agility and focus on delivering services efficiently and quickly,” said the DLCA.

The card body will be manufactured from 100% polycarbonate material, for which the security elements are specifically designed.

The card body will also contain a pre-printed serial number for stock control purposes.

A secondary image of the licence holder’s face will be engraved on the card while it’s being personalised. It will also have security attributes like micro text and tactile features.

This means the new printing machine must be able to laser engrave a colour or greyscale image of the licence holder.

In May 2022, it was announced that the new driving licence system could be introduced by March 2023, despite initial indications suggesting October the same year. However, this date was missed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ministers approved the new driver’s licence card on 1 September 2022.

“The new proposed card will make the country’s driving licence compatible with the International Information Technology Personal Identification Compliant Driving Licence (ISO18013),” said cabinet.

At the time, Mbalula said he planned to pilot the new card from 1 November 2023 until 31 March 2024 after procuring the necessary production infrastructure.

“The current driving licence card and the equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on 1 April 2024,” he added.

Considering that the new machine was not procured as of end-August, it is unclear whether these deadlines will be met.