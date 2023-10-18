Best-selling 4x4s in South Africa

A vehicle with four-wheel-drive (4WD or 4×4) capabilities can open South African motorists up to plenty of rural tracks and off-roading experiences that wouldn’t be possible in front- or rear-wheel-drive cars.

There are numerous options from which to choose in South Africa, with some of the most popular 4×4 models starting at under R400,000, while high-specced cars often exceed R1 million.

Using National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) data, MyBroadband compiled a list of the likely best-selling 4×4 vehicles available to South African motorists.

Naamsa doesn’t provide specifics on the top-selling 4×4s in its monthly car sales report, but the best-selling 4WD vehicles can be deduced by using the top-sellers list and picking out those with a 4×4 option.

However, this means we had to make some assumptions. Firstly, we assumed a 50–50 division in sales split between two-wheel-drive and 4×4 variations of the best-selling cars.

We also excluded specific rankings from the list as there is no way of knowing whether a non-best-seller may have sold more 4×4 units than a model that sold more units overall.

For example, more than 50% of Toyota Fortuner or BMW X3 xDrive20d buyers may have gone for a 4×4 drivetrain due to preference, especially those who enjoy the bush.

However, the top-selling bakkie models may have sold fewer 4×4 variations, given the popularity of these cars among logistics and distribution companies.

We also excluded all-wheel-drive (AWD) models from our list, opting for only 4×4 vehicles.

The differentiation between the two is that AWD systems use a variable connection that the vehicle can adjust in real-time.

On the other hand, 4WD systems connect a vehicle’s front and rear wheels through a transfer case that splits power evenly. These kinds of systems are better suited for use at lower speeds and over challenging terrain.

The cheapest vehicle that made our list is the 1.5GL Suzuki Jimny AllGrip, for which prices start at R373,900. The most expensive is the BMW X3 xDrive20d at R1,096,894.

Toyota dominates sales in the 4×4 segment, with its Hilux, Land Cruiser 79, and Fortuner taking up three spots of the ten best-selling 4×4s.

Pricing for a 4×4 Hilux starts at R618,700, and this will buy a single-cab 2.4GD-6 Hilux with a manual transmission.

Pricing for the Hilux tops out at R1,005,000 (before configuration) for the 2.8 4×4 Legend RS automatic.

Below are the current top 10 4×4 cars in South Africa. Photos included do not necessarily match the entry-level model for which the price is shown.

Toyota Hilux

From R618,700 for 2.4GD-6 single-cab 4×4 manual transmission.

Ford Ranger

From R555,400 for a 2.0-litre diesel 4×4 manual transmission.

Isuzu D-Max

From R551,800 for 1.9Ddi single-cab 4×4.

Toyota Fortuner

From R733,100 for 2.4GD-6 4×4 automatic transmission.

Suzuki Jimny

From R373,900 for 1.5 GL All-Grip manual transmission.

GWM P-Series

From R469,150 for SX 4×4 single-cab manual transmission.

Volkswagen Tiguan

From R829,200 for 2.0TDi 4Motion.

BMW X3

From R1,096,894 for xDrive20d.

Toyota Land Cruiser 79

From R749,200 for 4.0 petrol single-cab.

Haval H6