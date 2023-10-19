Major revelation about Uber’s secret airport fees

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and Lanseria International Airport have confirmed that they do not charge ride-hailing services like Uber to pick up or drop off customers.

Despite this, Uber has continued adding “airport surcharge” and “Lanseria airport surcharge” fees of R10 or R20, or both, to riders’ bills.

“ACSA would like to emphasise that the fees for trips undertaken by riders with the various ride-hailing services are agreed upon between the two parties (passenger and e-hailing service),” said ACSA in a media statement.

“ACSA is in no way involved in setting e-hailing services’ fees and does not charge any additional fees or surcharges that are payable by e-hailing services for drop-offs and pick-ups at its airports.”

It explained that additional fees might apply for parking, as they would to all motorists, and are irrelevant to e-hailing services.

“In short, ACSA would like to categorically state that there are no hidden or other surcharge fees that it levies against e-hailing service providers that would then need to be passed on to passengers,” said ACSA.

“Passengers who feel that they have been overcharged or forced to pay unexplained fees or surcharges should query this directly with their e-hailing service providers.”

Lanseria echoed this statement, saying it doesn’t impose supplementary fees for e-hailing drivers regarding airport pick-ups and drop-offs.

“No surcharge is paid to the airport for any such services,” it added.

This completely contradicts what an Uber spokesperson had previously told MyBroadband.

“You may also pay an additional charge to your driver for other costs or inconveniences, such as a parking fee to enter a venue or a long return trip after arrival at your destination,” they said.

They said the charges may be:

Retained by the driver;

Paid by your driver; or,

Passed through to the airport or other third parties.

MyBroadband asked Uber to comment on these statements, but it did not provide an official response to our questions.

ACSA and Lanseria said they released their respective statements following MyBroadband’s reports on Uber’s extra fees for drop-offs and pick-ups at South Africa’s airports.

In July 2023, a MyBroadband reader informed us of the issue after spotting an “airport surcharge” of R10 and a “Lanseria Airport surcharge” of R20 on their invoice for a trip from Lanseria to Fourways.

They were initially quoted R179 for the trip, which they accepted. However, later the same day, they noticed that the R179 charge had been reversed, and a new charge of R209 was processed.

On their return to the airport a few days later, they noticed a similar incident: their original trip fare of R215 was reversed, and a new charge of R235 was processed.

Inexplicably, they were only charged the “Lanseria Airport surcharge” of R20 on the return journey.

We asked Uber for comment at the time, but it did not provide clarity on the fees.

It should be noted that the rider was only charged the extra fee on their incoming leg for their most recent trip.

Arriving on Monday, 9 October, they were charged the R20 surcharge. However, upon returning to the airport on Thursday, 12 October, no additional fee was added to their fare.

We interviewed an Uber driver regarding the additional fees for trips to and from Lanseria International Airport.

The driver said there were plans to toll the road leading into Lanseria Airport for Uber drivers, and while this never materialised, Uber still adds the surcharges to its fares.

He said drivers pay nothing extra to drop off or collect customers from the airport, adding that the fee goes directly to Uber, not the airport.

The driver also noted that Uber had curiously changed the invoice line item’s description from “Lanseria Airport surcharge” to “Airport Parking Fee”.

However, he said ride-hailing drivers don’t actually park at the airport. They wait a short distance away on the roadside while waiting for new trips.