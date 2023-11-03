South African speed limits vs the rest of the world

South Africa’s speed limits are relatively high compared to other countries, and reducing national speed limits by 10km/h could bring the country more in line with the rest of the world.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) proposed several interventions to help reduce accidents on South Africa’s roads in February 2022, including lowering residential and motorway speed limits by 10km/h.

The country’s current speed limits are 60km/h in built-up areas, 100km/h on main roads, and 120km/h on motorways.

While there has been no update on the RTMC’s proposal, reducing the built-up area and motorway speed limits would bring these to 50km/h and 110km/h, respectively, while main road limits would remain at 100km/h.

“We also have, as part of the overall 365 campaign, a focus on speed reduction,” said the RTMC.

According to the authority, the campaign would focus on urban areas with high levels of conflict between vulnerable users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, and motor vehicles.

RTMC chief communication officer Simon Zwane said the proposed speed limit adjustments are in line with recommendations made by the United Nations to reduce speed by 10km/h to bring down the number of fatalities.

However, he noted that local authorities had not yet begun a formal process to change road regulations in South Africa.

Some provincial governments have even proposed reducing speed limits for specific vehicle types.

In June 2022, the Western Cape provincial government proposed various new traffic laws, including one aiming to reduce speed limits for open bakkies and trucks transporting passengers.

Many workers in South Africa travel to and from work or job sites on the back of bakkies and trucks, with very little protection and ways to secure themselves.

Andricus van der Westhuizen, the Western Cape provincial spokesperson for agriculture, said a proposed 80km/h speed limit for such vehicles would help to protect such workers.

The proposal followed a tragic accident on the R45 that left 35 farmworkers with severe injuries, some of which were life-changing and impacted their ability to work and generate an income.

Van der Westhuizen’s proposal included the following:

Strengthening road traffic regulations for rural and agri-worker transport;

An 80km/h speed limit for open trucks transporting passengers in the province; and

A national government subsidy for rural public transport that enables bus services for agri-workers.

However, there are still no regulations that have been changed based on the RTMC’s and Western Cape provincial government’s proposals.

We compared South Africa’s speed limits to those enforced in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand.

South Africa’s residential speed limit — or the limit for built-up areas — is at the higher end of the scale, matching only Thailand’s and second only to some states in the US.

Thailand’s residential speed limit is 60km/h, like South Africa, while the US’s speed limits, being set by each state, vary considerably from 32km/h in several states to 90km/h in West Virginia, South Dakota, and New Mexico.

In the UK, motorists can drive a maximum of 48km/h on residential roads, while the limit in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore sits at 50km/h.

Singapore has the strictest speed limit laws of the countries compared, with the 50km/h speed limit being maintained on main roads and motorway speed limits topping out at 90km/h.

South Africa’s main road speed limit is 100km/h, putting it on par with countries like Germany and Australia. Only New Zealand and some US states have higher speed limits for main roads.

Regarding motorway speed limits, South Africa restricts highway speeds to 120km/h. Once again, this is the same speed limit evident on similar Thai roads.

Only two countries — Germany and the US — have higher motorway speed limits.

Certain US states will let motorists travel up to 130km/h on motorways, while others may limit these speeds to as little as 90km/h.

For clarity, Germany doesn’t have a specific motorway speed limit, with its autobahns carrying no federally mandated speed limits.

While this means motorists can travel as fast as they want, Germany recommends a maximum speed of 130km/h.

South African speed limits are compared to those enforced in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand, in the table below.

Speed limits by country Country Built-up areas Main roads Motorways South Africa 60km/h 100km/h 120km/h Thailand 60km/h 90km/h 120km/h US* 32km/h to 90km/h 90km/h to 120km/h 90km/h to 130km/h UK 48km/h 97km/h 113km/h Germany** 50km/h 100km/h N/A Australia*** 50km/h 100km/h 110km/h New Zealand 50km/h 110km/h 110km/h Singapore 50km/h 50km/h 70km/h to 90km/h *US speed limits vary by state. The speed limits listed in the table represent the highest and lowest state-mandated limits. **Germany’s autobahns have no federally mandated speed limits, but recommend a maximum speed of 130km/h. ***Speed limits in Australia’s Northern Territory are 10km/h higher than in other parts of the country when it comes to built-up areas and main roads. On motorways, the Northern Territory’s speed limit is 130km/h.

