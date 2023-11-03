Warning shot over South Africa’s “pedestrian” electric car promises

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) has cautioned that the government’s slow development of new energy vehicle (NEV) policies is threatening the country’s manufacturing industry.

The warning shot came in a recent interview with Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa on Radio 702.

In 2021, South Africa’s vehicle and automotive component exports contributed R207.5 billion to the country’s GDP.

For several years, the local manufacturing industry has warned that it stands to lose a large part of its export market if it fails to adapt its production lines to be capable of making NEV cars, including fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

Around 70% of the exported cars are going to Europe — which has outlined drastic measures to rid its roads of petrol and diesel cars, including a complete ban on new sales from 2035.

This could result in Naamsa’s members losing 50% of their production volume.

In addition to significant financial losses, it could threaten tens of thousands of jobs in this industry.

Naamsa has proposed several interventions from the government to help the automotive industry in its electric transition.

This includes aligning tariffs for imports from the EU and UK from 25% to 18% and a 50% rebate on imports of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) components.

In addition, Naamsa has proposed the following government-funded subsidies to increase NEV adoption in South Africa:

R20,000 subsidy for the purchase of plug-less hybrids up to 31 December 2030

R40,000 for plug-in hybrids up to 31 December 2035

R80,000 for fully electric cars up to 31 December 2035

Manufacturers are also willing to match these subsidies, effectively doubling the discount NEV buyers will get.

“We are looking to subsidise the interim period to keep South Africa on the same EV path as the rest of the world,” Volvo Cars South Africa managing director Greg Maruszewski previously told MyBroadband.

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) previously committed to publishing its automotive green paper by the end of the current financial year.

It later revised that to the end of the calendar year.

Following discussions with the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godognwana, in the past few weeks, much of the automotive industry expected an official announcement during his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on 1 November 2023.

However, Godongwana revealed that tax and expenditure measures to support the automotive sector would only be revealed at its next full-year Budget Speech in March 2024.

It is unclear whether the DTIC still intends to publish its green paper before the end of 2023 or if it will wait until the Budget Speech.

Mabasa lamented the fact that Godongwana had kicked the can down the road with regards to the government’s NEV plans.

He accused the government of being absolutely “pedestrian” in making pronouncements around government policy to support or encourage and stimulate NEVs in South Africa.

Mabasa warned that other countries had taken the transition to NEVs much more seriously.

“Production of vehicles is no longer about a fight between the manufacturers themselves.”

“Governments around the world have taken a very direct interest in the production of vehicles.”

“The world is not waiting…Other markets have been absolutely clear about what their policies are going to be,” Mabasa said.

He pointed out that the global headquarters of car manufacturing firms urgently needed to make decisions on whether their next production lines were going to be in South Africa or elsewhere.

“For them to do so, they need to be able to posture based on whether governments in the countries where they are operating are able to give them some policy certainty,” Mabasa said.

“If the South African government remains silent, as it has been for the longest time, it obviously puts a lot of pressure on our local manufacturers.”

