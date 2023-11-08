What’s Next in Motoring — TiAuto Investments CEO Alex Taplin unpacks the success of Tiger Wheel & Tyre

In this What’s Next in Motoring interview, Alex Taplin — TiAuto Investments Group CEO — talks to Aki Anastasiou about Tiger Wheel & Tyre and its successful business model.

Taplin has been with TiAuto Investments for over 25 years, during which time the group has expanded its operations across South Africa.

In the early 2000s, he became the Operations Director for Tiger Wheel & Tyre — which is owned by TiAuto Investments.

Taplin later took on his current position as CEO of TiAuto Investments, where he is focused on continuing the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

What’s Next in Motoring interview

In this interview, Taplin talks about one of TiAuto Investments’ most popular brands, Tiger Wheel & Tyre.

He explains how Tiger Wheel & Tyre has generated a strong brand image, which has helped it grow and succeed for so long.

Taplin also talks about Tiger Wheel & Tyre’s offerings that extend beyond ‘wheels’ and ‘tyres’, including its recently-launched insurance product.

He concludes the interview by providing South Africans with advice for looking after their wheels and tyres.

Watch the full What’s Next in Motoring interview with Alex Taplin below.