Ford launching first electric car in South Africa

Ford has announced it will be bringing its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle (EV) to South Africa in 2025.

First launched in late 2020, the Mustang Mach-E is the first production car Ford developed from the ground up as an EV.

Globally, three versions are available — the rear-wheel-drive Select and Premium models, and the all-wheel-drive GT.

The top-end GT model is the fastest production Ford road vehicle, with a 358kW output and 860Nm torque, making it capable of accelerating to 100km/h in 3.73 seconds.

In the markets where it is currently on sale, the latest Select and Premium models of the Mach-E can be configured with a 70kWh or 91kWh battery pack, while the GT is now exclusively available with the 91kWh unit.

The smaller battery has a WLTP-rated combined-cycle range of up to 440km on a single charge, while the larger pack can support up to 600km on the Premium model.

In the high-performance GT version, the larger battery caps out at 490km.

Ford said it still had to confirm the specifications and performance levels of the models coming to South Africa.

Standard equipment on all Mach-E models includes autonomous emergency braking with car-to-car, vulnerable road user, junction assist, and back-over functionality.

Lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping, and an advanced speed assistance system are also standard.

With the local release over a year away, Ford has not yet shared South African pricing.

In the UK, the most affordable Mach-E Select model starts at £43,830 (R995,074), the Premium retails for £52,380 (R1.19 million), and the GT will set you back £67,540 (R1.53 million).

In addition to the Mach-E, Ford South Africa announced a myriad of new petrol and diesel cars hitting local shores in 2024.

For those requiring a large people or cargo carrier, the company will be rolling out its latest Tourneo and Transit models in the first and second quarters of next year, respectively.

Another interesting addition is the China-made Territory SUV, which will be making its debut in South Africa.

The new version of the five-seater boasts a 1.8ℓ EcoBoost engine with 140kW power output and 320Nm torque.

Ford is also launching its seventh-generation petrol-powered Mustang locally in 2024.

In addition, the Ranger line-up is being expanded with the off-road-focused Tremor and luxury-oriented Platinum trims.

Below are more images of the latest Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will launch in South Africa in 2025.

