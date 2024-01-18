Electric cars in South Africa with load-shedding backup

Only two electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa can provide backup power to your appliances or home during load-shedding.

EVs boast large battery packs that effectively make them power stations on wheels.

However, to use those batteries for anything other than powering the EV itself, the car needs to support bidirectional charging.

There are three types of bidirectional charging, — vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G).

Each of these technologies is capable of the following:

V2L — Provides power to appliances via an adapter that ends in an industry-standard socket

Launched locally in 2013, the Nissan Leaf was the first EV in South Africa to support bidirectional charging.

Leafs from 2013 onwards can feed power from their battery pack into a home via V2H with a DC connection, with a peak output of 7kW.

However, the capability lay dormant for years and was only enabled in 2022 after Nissan approved the first bidirectional charging system for the Leaf.

Unfortunately, Nissan discontinued the first-generation Leaf in South Africa in 2020.

While it promised to bring a new model to the country, the company has since discontinued the Leaf globally.

Interested buyers will have to scour the used car market for a Leaf and buy a bidirectional charging system that supports the DC connection it requires for V2H.

While there has been a radical increase in EV models sold in South Africa in the past few years, only one addition in 2023 supports bidirectional charging.

Chinese electric giant BYD, which surpassed Tesla as the world’s best-selling manufacturer of fully electric cars in the fourth quarter of 2023, is the first brand to bring a V2L model to South Africa.

The BYD Atto 3 compact SUV can output up to 3.3kW of AC power via an adapter that allows for plugging in a lead or standard multiplug.

At the South African launch event of the BYD Atto 3 in Johannesburg towards the end of June 2023, the company illustrated this capability by powering an electric kettle to boil water for coffee.

3.3kW is sufficient for a range of appliances — including lights, microwaves, a fridge, a small heater, or a desktop gaming PC.

The Atto 3’s standard range battery has a usable capacity of 50.1kWh, while the extended range model comes with 60.5kWh.

If it consistently operates at peak output, the car can provide power for between 15 and 18 hours.

Several hybrid inverters on the market support auxiliary AC input, which could allow a V2L-capable vehicle like the Atto 3 to supply power to an entire house.

At least three more electrified vehicles confirmed or expected to launch locally in 2024 that support some form of bidirectional charging.

Two of these models are fully electric, while one is a plug-in hybrid.

Confirmed for launch later in 2024, Volvo’s flagship EX90 will support V2L, V2H, and V2G at up to 11kW output.

The 7-seater will have a 107kWh battery, roughly equivalent to the capacity of eight Tesla Powerwalls.

The EX90 will be Volvo’s biggest car yet, joining the EX30 compact SUV — its smallest car — and will also be launched in South Africa in 2024.

BYD is also expected to bring a second model to South Africa — the Dolphin hatchback — with the same level of V2L support as the Atto 3.

The higher-end Dolphin features the same 60.5kWh of useable battery capacity as the extended-range Atto 3, while the entry-level option comes with a 44.9kWh pack.

Lastly, Ford South Africa has yet to confirm whether it will sell its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ranger bakkie with V2L locally.

However, given that it will be made at Ford’s South African plant and the latest version of the Ranger has been one of the country’s best-sellers, an announcement seems all but certain.

Ford has not yet shared detailed specifications of the Ranger PHEV, but the fact that it can cover 45km using only its high-voltage electric battery suggests it will have a sizeable pack.

Peugeot also offers 45km of full-electric range in its plug-in hybrids, which come with 13.2kWh batteries. That capacity is close to what’s available in a Tesla Powerwall.

Below are five electric cars available or expected to launch in South Africa with V2L, V2H, or V2G capability.

BYD Atto 3 — Launched in 2023

Engine power/torque: 150kW/310Nm

150kW/310Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: Up to 345km (Standard range — WLTP)

Up to 345km (Standard range — WLTP) Maximum charging speeds: 7.4kW AC and 88kW DC

7.4kW AC and 88kW DC Bidirectional charging type and maximum output: V2L up to 3.3kW AC



V2L up to 3.3kW AC Useable battery capacity: 50.1kW (standard range) | 60.5kWh (extended range)

BYD Dolphin — Expected sometime in 2024

Engine power/torque: 150kW/310Nm

150kW/310Nm 0-100km/h: 7.0 seconds

7.0 seconds Range: Up to 340km (WLTP)

Up to 340km (WLTP) Maximum charging speeds: 11kW AC or 88kW DC

11kW AC or 88kW DC Bidirectional charging type and maximum output: V2L up to 3.3kW AC



V2L up to 3.3kW AC Useable battery capacity: 44.9kWh (Active) | 60.5kWh (extended range)

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid — SA launch rumoured

Engine power/torque: TBC

TBC 0-100km/h: TBC

TBC Range: 45km on battery only

45km on battery only Maximum charging speeds:

Bidirectional charging type and maximum output: V2L

V2L Useable battery capacity: TBC

Nissan Leaf (only used models)

Engine power/torque: 80kW/280Nm

80kW/280Nm 0-100km/h: 11.9 seconds

11.9 seconds Range: Up to 125km (WLTP)

Up to 125km (WLTP) Maximum charging speeds: 3.3kW AC or 46kW DC

3.3kW AC or 46kW DC Bidirectional charging type and maximum output: V2H up to 7kW



V2H up to 7kW Useable battery capacity: 22kWh

Volvo EX90 (Confirmed for late 2024)