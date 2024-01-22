Electric cars launching in South Africa in 2024

Motoring enthusiasts in South Africa have many new electric vehicles (EVs) to look forward to in 2024, including the country’s first electric double-cab bakkie and new electrified Minis.
2024 will also see the launch of what could be the most affordable EV in South Africa — the BYD Dolphin — which retails for €25,000 (R522,118 excl. VAT and duties). A South African retail price has yet to be announced.
The current most affordable EV in South Africa is GWM’s Ora Cat, which starts at R686,950.
The wallet-friendly BYD Dolphin offers a range of up to 340km, and its electric motor produces 70kW and 180Nm, propelling the car from zero to 100km/h in 12.3 seconds.
Another Chinese carmaker — JAC — plans to launch the country’s first electrified double-cab bakkie in 2024.
The manufacturer plans to expand the drivetrain choice offered with its T9 bakkie range to offer an electric model with a claimed range of up to 400km.
JAC Motors has not confirmed a launch date or performance specifications for the T9 electric. Depending on the double cab’s launch price, it could prove to be popular among South African motorists.
Mini’s refreshed Cooper Hatch SE is expected to launch in the country in April 2024, followed by its first electrified Countryman model in the year’s second quarter.
The original Mini Cooper SE was once the most affordable EV in South Africa. However, Mini hasn’t revealed South African pricing for the new model.
It offers a range of up to 402km with 160kW of power and 330Nm of torque.
The more powerful Countryman SE packs a drivetrain producing 230kW and 494Nm, which propels the car from zero to 100km/g in 5.6 seconds.
Another EV that could make for an affordable option in South Africa is the Fiat 500e, which Stellantis plans to launch locally in the third quarter of 2024.
Pricing for the Fiat 500e has yet to be announced. It should be noted that it has the smallest range of all other models listed — and by some margin.
The base model Fiat’s electric drive train produces 70kW and 220Nm while providing a range of 185km. However, for those requiring an EV for their daily commute, this could still prove to be a viable option.
Volkswagen could launch the ID.4 in South Africa in 2024. In 2021, the carmaker said the ID.4 would be the first electric car it offers locally and indicated it would arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.
The base rear-wheel-drive model sold in Europe produces 109kW and 220Nm, with a range of up to 460km. Volkswagen hasn’t announced local pricing for the EV.
Below are eleven electric cars confirmed or anticipated to launch in South Africa in 2024. The specifications provided are for the entry-level models.
Audi Q8 e-tron
- Engine power/torque: 300kW/664Nm
- 0-100km/h: 5.4 seconds
- Range: 460km
- Anticipated launch: October 2024
BYD Dolphin
- Engine power/torque: 70kW/180Nm
- 0-100km/h: 12.3 seconds
- Range: 340km
- Anticipated launch: Date TBC
Fiat 500e
- Engine power/torque: 70kW/220Nm
- 0-100km/h: 9.0 seconds
- Range: 185km
- Anticipated launch: Q3 2024
JAC T9 electric
- Engine power/torque: TBC
- 0-100km/h: TBC
- Range: 400km (manufacturer-claimed)
- Anticipated launch: Date TBC
Lotus Eletre
- Engine power/torque: 450kW/710Nm
- 0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds
- Range: 600km
- Anticipated launch: Date TBC
Maserati Grecale Folgore
- Engine power/torque: 373kW+/800Nm+
- 0-100km/h: 4.1 seconds
- Range: 500km
- Anticipated launch: Q1 2024
Mini Cooper Hatch SE
- Engine power/torque: 160kW/330Nm
- 0-100km/h: 6.7 seconds
- Range: 402km
- Anticipated launch: April 2024
Mini Countryman SE
- Engine power/torque: 230kW/494Nm
- 0-100km/h: 5.6 seconds
- Range: 433km
- Anticipated launch: Q2 2024
Volkswagen ID.4
- Engine power/torque: 109kW/220Nm
- 0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds
- Range: 460km
- Anticipated launch: Date TBC
Volvo EX30
- Engine power/torque: 200kW/343Nm
- 0-100km/h: 5.7 seconds
- Range: 282km
- Anticipated launch: Q1 (early) 2024
Volvo EX90
- Engine power/torque: 205kW/409Nm
- 0-100km/h: 8.4 seconds
- Range: 580km
- Anticipated launch: Date TBC
