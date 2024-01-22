Electric cars launching in South Africa in 2024

Motoring enthusiasts in South Africa have many new electric vehicles (EVs) to look forward to in 2024, including the country’s first electric double-cab bakkie and new electrified Minis.

2024 will also see the launch of what could be the most affordable EV in South Africa — the BYD Dolphin — which retails for €25,000 (R522,118 excl. VAT and duties). A South African retail price has yet to be announced.

The current most affordable EV in South Africa is GWM’s Ora Cat, which starts at R686,950.

The wallet-friendly BYD Dolphin offers a range of up to 340km, and its electric motor produces 70kW and 180Nm, propelling the car from zero to 100km/h in 12.3 seconds.

Another Chinese carmaker — JAC — plans to launch the country’s first electrified double-cab bakkie in 2024.

The manufacturer plans to expand the drivetrain choice offered with its T9 bakkie range to offer an electric model with a claimed range of up to 400km.

JAC Motors has not confirmed a launch date or performance specifications for the T9 electric. Depending on the double cab’s launch price, it could prove to be popular among South African motorists.

Mini’s refreshed Cooper Hatch SE is expected to launch in the country in April 2024, followed by its first electrified Countryman model in the year’s second quarter.

The original Mini Cooper SE was once the most affordable EV in South Africa. However, Mini hasn’t revealed South African pricing for the new model.

It offers a range of up to 402km with 160kW of power and 330Nm of torque.

The more powerful Countryman SE packs a drivetrain producing 230kW and 494Nm, which propels the car from zero to 100km/g in 5.6 seconds.

Another EV that could make for an affordable option in South Africa is the Fiat 500e, which Stellantis plans to launch locally in the third quarter of 2024.

Pricing for the Fiat 500e has yet to be announced. It should be noted that it has the smallest range of all other models listed — and by some margin.

The base model Fiat’s electric drive train produces 70kW and 220Nm while providing a range of 185km. However, for those requiring an EV for their daily commute, this could still prove to be a viable option.

Volkswagen could launch the ID.4 in South Africa in 2024. In 2021, the carmaker said the ID.4 would be the first electric car it offers locally and indicated it would arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.

The base rear-wheel-drive model sold in Europe produces 109kW and 220Nm, with a range of up to 460km. Volkswagen hasn’t announced local pricing for the EV.

Below are eleven electric cars confirmed or anticipated to launch in South Africa in 2024. The specifications provided are for the entry-level models.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Engine power/torque: 300kW/664Nm

300kW/664Nm 0-100km/h: 5.4 seconds

5.4 seconds Range: 460km

460km Anticipated launch: October 2024

BYD Dolphin

Engine power/torque: 70kW/180Nm

70kW/180Nm 0-100km/h: 12.3 seconds

12.3 seconds Range: 340km

340km Anticipated launch: Date TBC

Fiat 500e

Engine power/torque: 70kW/220Nm

70kW/220Nm 0-100km/h: 9.0 seconds

9.0 seconds Range: 185km

185km Anticipated launch: Q3 2024

JAC T9 electric

Engine power/torque: TBC

TBC 0-100km/h: TBC

TBC Range: 400km (manufacturer-claimed)

400km (manufacturer-claimed) Anticipated launch: Date TBC

Lotus Eletre

Engine power/torque: 450kW/710Nm

450kW/710Nm 0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Range: 600km

600km Anticipated launch: Date TBC

Maserati Grecale Folgore

Engine power/torque: 373kW+/800Nm+

373kW+/800Nm+ 0-100km/h: 4.1 seconds

4.1 seconds Range: 500km

500km Anticipated launch: Q1 2024

Mini Cooper Hatch SE

Engine power/torque: 160kW/330Nm

160kW/330Nm 0-100km/h: 6.7 seconds

6.7 seconds Range: 402km

402km Anticipated launch: April 2024

Mini Countryman SE

Engine power/torque: 230kW/494Nm

230kW/494Nm 0-100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Range: 433km

433km Anticipated launch: Q2 2024

Volkswagen ID.4

Engine power/torque: 109kW/220Nm

109kW/220Nm 0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Range: 460km

460km Anticipated launch: Date TBC

Volvo EX30

Engine power/torque: 200kW/343Nm

200kW/343Nm 0-100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Range: 282km

282km Anticipated launch: Q1 (early) 2024

Volvo EX90