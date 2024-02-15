Gauteng launching new high-tech number plates in April

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will launch new number plates in April 2024.

During an interview with eNCA discussing the launch of CCTV cameras around the country, Lesufi said that most crimes in Gauteng involve a car, and having a robust licencing regime will help tackle crime in the province.

“Every crime, especially violent crime in our province, including cash heists, kidnapping, murder, a car is involved,” said Lesufi.

“Our licencing regime was very bad. So, we will launch new number plates in Gauteng from the first of April.”

However, there’s a catch. Lesufi said each motorist who applies for a new car license disc must also get a new registration number.

“We are starting afresh, all of us; every person that has a car must re-register and get a new registration number that cannot be copied and is reliable so that we know what is happening in our province,” he said.

“Everyone must register their vehicle … If you spend 30 consecutive days in Gauteng, it means your car must be registered in Gauteng.”

He added that the new number plates will be unveiled on 19 February 2024. This was initially supposed to be done in December 2023.

Lesufi announced the provincial government’s plan to launch new “tamper-proof” number plates during his State of the Province Address in 2023.

“In order to strengthen our fight against crime, we need to revamp our legislation on three crucial areas,” he said.

“The first one is the registration of cars because cars are a common denominator in violent crimes. Either as stolen cars or getaway vehicles.”

The premier said government will take advantage of this to launch new number plates that are “very difficult to copy and tamper-proof”.

“Those who are using wrong or duplicate number plates will have no time to drive through our roads,” he said.

Lesufi added that the new system will also help to mitigate the abuse of temporary number plates in the province.

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela published a government gazette on 17 February 2023, outlining the province’s intention to publish draft regulations related to the new system.

Diale-Tlabela said that the new regulations would provide for the following:

The registration of suppliers of number plates and pay fees for applications;

The introduction of new security features to improve the credibility of number plates and to enable licence plate tracking within the value chain from manufacturer to end user; and,

The enhancement of existing security features and alignment to national and African standards.

She went on to launch the registration process for number plate manufacturers in July 2023.

“We understand the importance of ensuring that manufacturers and embossers of number plates operate within the bounds of the law,” said Diale-Tlabela.

“Over the years, we have witnessed numerous challenges arising from non-compliant number plates, such as compromised safety, an increase in vehicle-related crime, and a lack of accountability from manufacturers.”

The registration process was a critical step for launching the new number plates.

Section 5 of the National Road Traffic Act prohibits manufacturers from manufacturing, selling, or distributing number plates without proper registration.

However, Diale-Tlabela said the provincial government was being proactive in securing the entire value chain and ensuring that motor vehicle owners can have confidence in the legitimacy and quality of their number plates.

Diale-Tlabela emphasised the importance of involving new entrants, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities, in the number plate manufacturing value chain.

“By promoting inclusivity and diversity, we can create opportunities for underrepresented groups and foster economic growth,” she said.