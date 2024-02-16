Most powerful electric cars in South Africa

South African speed fiends have several powerful electric cars from which to choose, provided they have upwards of R1.5 million to spend.

MyBroadband looked for the most powerful electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in South Africa to satisfy motorists’ adrenalin needs.

Although these electric alternatives to big-engine cars may lack the excitement of a noisy V8, V10, or V12, they can offer impressive performance specifications and luxury to match.

We limited our search to the twelve most powerful cars you can buy in the country and found that Porsche and BMW tend to dominate the segment.

Five of the twelve electric cars listed come from Porsche, and four come from BMW. The former holds the top three spots on our list.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the most powerful electric car you can buy in South Africa, with its 700kW and 1,110nm propelling it from zero to 100km/h in just over 2.6 seconds.

However, the performance EV carries a hefty price tag of over R5 million.

Its less powerful sibling — the Porsche Taycan Turbo — is the second-most powerful car you can buy, with 650kW and 940nm. The EV makes it from zero to 100km/h in three seconds flat.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo comes in third, offering owners 500kW, 850Nm, and a zero to 100km/h time of 3.1 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo and the Cross Turismo model are priced at just under R4.4 million.

The Mercedes AMG EQS53 and BMW iXM60 also make the top five. They carry price tags of R3.4 million and just under R3 million, respectively.

The Mercedes has 484kW, 950Nm, and accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 3.0 seconds, while the BMW offers 455kW, over 1,000nm, and makes it from zero to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

BMW’s i5 M60 xDrive and i4 M50 are the most affordable options listed and still offer impressive performance specifications.

The former gives customers 442kW and 795nm, while the i4 M50 offers slightly lower power figures at 400kW and 795 nm.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is priced at R2.2 million and accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

While less powerful, the BMW i4 M50 makes it to 100km/h from a standing start in 3.2 seconds. It is priced at just under R1.7 million.

One Audi is featured in the list — the e-tron RS Quattro — which offers the second-fastest zero to 100km/h time of the lot at 2.9 seconds.

The e-tron RS Quattro is priced at just over R3.5 million and produces 440kW and 830nm.

Eleven of the most powerful electric cars you can buy in South Africa are listed below with performance specs and pricing.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S — R5,225,000

Power/torque: 700kW/1,110Nm

700kW/1,110Nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 2.6 seconds

Porsche Taycan Turbo — R4,349,000

Power/torque: 650kW/940Nm

650kW/940Nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.0 seconds

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo — R4,383,000

Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm

500kW/850Nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.1 seconds

Mercedes AMG EQS53 4Matic+ — R3,424,901

Power/torque: 484kW/950Nm

484kW/950Nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.0 seconds

BMW iX M60 — R2,975,000

Power/torque: 455kW/1,015nm

455kW/1,015nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.2 seconds

BMW i5 M60 xDrive — R2,190,000

Power/torque: 442kW/795nm

442kW/795nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.8 seconds

Porsche Taycan 4S — R3,261,000

Power/torque: 440kW/710nm

440kW/710nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.8 seconds

Audi RS e-tron GT Quattro — R3,527,400

Power/torque: 440kW/830nm

440kW/830nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 2.9 seconds

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo — R3,405,000

Power/torque: 440kW/710nm

440kW/710nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 3.9 seconds

BMW i7 xDrive60 Design Pure Excellence — R2,935,000

Power/torque: 400kW/745nm

400kW/745nm Acceleration from 0-100km/h: 4.7 seconds

BMW i4 M50 — R1,696,200