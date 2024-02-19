Best-selling 4×4 vehicles in South Africa

South African adventure seekers and off-roading enthusiasts have a range of 4×4 vehicles from which to choose, with the most popular in the country being the Toyota Hilux.

The state of the country’s roads, with poor maintenance resulting in long-lasting potholes, could also see a 4×4 being of some practical value for everyday driving.

MyBroadband used official figures on new car sales in the country for January 2024 from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) to determine which 4×4 vehicles are likely the most popular in South Africa.

It should be noted that Naamsa doesn’t give a breakdown of the best-selling 4×4 models.

However, it is possible to deduce which 4×4 models are likely the most popular by using the top-sellers list and picking out 4×4 options.

This involves making several assumptions. We assumed a 50–50 split in sales between two-wheel-drive and 4×4 variations of the best-selling models.

The models listed in the article are ordered according to total units sold in January 2024 rather than assigning specific ranks based on 4×4 variations.

This is because it isn’t possible to determine whether a lower-selling car might have sold more 4×4 units than a vehicle that sold more overall.

For example, more than 50% of Toyota Fortuner buyers may have opted for a 4×4 drivetrain due to preference, especially those who enjoy self-driving game viewing in the bush.

However, the top-selling bakkie models, like the Toyota and Ford Ranger, may have sold fewer 4×4 variations as they are a popular body type among logistics and distribution companies.

We also excluded all-wheel drive (AWD) models in our comparison as these are not considered true 4×4 vehicles.

For reference, AWD systems use a variable connection that the vehicle can adjust electronically in real-time. In contrast, 4×4 systems connect a vehicle’s front and rear wheels through a transfer case that splits power evenly.

4×4 systems are ideal for use at lower speeds and over challenging terrain.

The five likely best-selling vehicles offered with 4×4 variations include the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Pik-Up.

Of these, the Mahindra bakkie is the cheapest, with its four-wheel drive options starting at R323,599 for the S4 Single Cab 2.2L diesel 4×4 automatic model.

Toyota’s Fortuner has the highest starting price of the lot at R733,100 for the 2.4GD-6 4×4 automatic variation.

We included pricing for three different trims of each vehicle listed. Photos included may not necessarily match the models for which pricing is shown.

Toyota Hilux — 2,645 units sold

Toyota Hilux Single Cab 2.4GD6 4×4 SR manual — from R572,900

Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.4DG6 4×4 Raider automatic — from R623,200

Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.8 4×4 Legend RS automatic — from R1,005,000

Ford Ranger — 1,914 units sold

Ford Ranger XL Single Cab 2.0L diesel 4×4 manual — from R565,900

Ford Ranger XL Double Cab 2.0L diesel 4×4 manual — from R638,100

Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L petrol 4×4 automatic — from R1,184,100

Isuzu D-Max — 1,336 units sold

Isuzu D-Max Single Cab 1.9Ddi 4×4 L manual — from R568,500

Isuzu D-Max Double Cab 1.9Ddi 4×4 L manual — from R652,400

Isuzu D-Max Double Cab 3.0Ddi 4×4 V-Cross automatic — from R908,600

Toyota Fortuner — 974 units sold

Toyota Fortuner 2.4GD-6 4×4 automatic — from R733,100

Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 4×4 automatic — from R901,700

Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 4×4 VX BT automatic — from R955,400

Mahindra Pik-Up — 578 units sold