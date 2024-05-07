Big mistake to avoid when buying an electric car

South Africans buying an electric vehicle (EV) should pay attention to their chosen model’s maximum AC charging capacity. Failure to do so could detract from the overall EV charging experience, particularly at home.

There are two types of charging for EV batteries — alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC).

The latter is used in public charging infrastructure and can reach high speeds with expensive and advanced internal equipment and thick, highly protected cabling.

The DC charging speed is often advertised prominently, although manufacturers tend to punt the fastest DC recharge time from 10% to 80% to simplify the technicalities for consumers.

Most people will use AC charging at home, the office, and even some public charging facilities.

For AC charging, EV owners need a fixed or portable “charger”.

However, EV Charge co-founder and engineer Brad Dann recently told MyBroadband that “charger” was a misnomer.

Dann explained that many people believe these “chargers” contain the critical components for charging, like an AC-to-DC inverter, but this is not the case.

He explained that AC “chargers” were only charging controllers or charging cables.

The bulk of the charging process is handled by a built-in inverter charger that can safely convert AC power into DC, which the car’s battery uses.

Instead of thinking of the charging controller as “pushing” electricity from the grid to the car, one should see the process as the built-in charger “pulling” electricity through the controller.

The charging controller includes data connectors that communicate with the EV’s onboard inverter charger and tell it how much current (amps) it should pull.

Higher-end chargers may be bulkier because they contain hardware that allows for other functions — like Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, or RFID verification.

The car’s built-in charger can also override the controller’s setting to protect the battery.

MyBroadband recently got first-hand experience with this while charging a Volvo EX30 with an AC charging controller with adjustable amperage provided by EV Charge.

We could not change the charging connector’s setting to increase the current until we adjusted it in the infotainment settings.

Due to the misconception about AC “chargers”, Dann said EV owners often don’t understand why they cannot get the maximum AC charging speeds advertised with their charging cable.

Most EVs in South Africa have built-in chargers with 11kW AC charging capacity, while older models can only go up to 7.4kW.

Many high-end AC charging connectors can support up to 22kW. However, this speed is mainly available on higher-end EVs or offered as an optional upgrade.

In any event, the user will require a three-phase connection to increase charging speeds beyond 7.4kW.

For most users, even a maximum 7.4kW charging speed, which can be achieved via a 32-amp socket on a regular single-phase connection, will be more than sufficient.

As the typical battery capacity of a mid-size EV is around 70kWh, it can charge from empty to full in around 10 hours.

With South African motorists’ typical two-way 44km daily commute, most EV owners will be topping up with 10% to 20% per day, taking one or two hours.

A slower AC speed could be a problem if the driver wanted to use a 22kW AC public charger for a quick top-up.

Some DC charging stations also have a secondary AC charger as a backup if the main DC charger is in use.

However, if the car’s built-in AC charger only supports up to 11kW, a public charger capable of more won’t help.