FlySafair to launch R10-a-ticket sale

FlySafair is celebrating its tenth anniversary by selling 50,000 seats on selected domestic flights for R10 a ticket.

On Tuesday, FlySafair announced that it would be bringing back its annual mega sale on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, starting at 09:00.

“The sale is part of the low-cost carrier’s 10-year birthday celebration and will see 50,000 seats on selected domestic flights selling for R10, inclusive of airport tax,” it said.

The airline highlighted that the sale will follow previous editions, where getting a low-cost ticket for R10 is based entirely on luck.

FlySafair added that the R10-a-ticket specials will only be available through its website, flysafair.co.za.

“Like previous years, FlySafair will have an online waiting room active to protect its website,” the airline said.

It added that it expects more than a million South Africans to visit the website tomorrow in hopes of securing a R10 ticket.

“Getting a low-cost ticket will be up to the luck of the draw, as the waiting room will randomly let only a few customers onto the site each minute,” it said.

“A R10 fare finder will be available in the waiting room to assist customers in tracking down R10 tickets.”

“Once on the website, customers will have a 10-minute session to book their flights.”

It added that the FlySafair App will be available for normal bookings, for those not looking for a R10 ticket.