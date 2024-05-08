South Africa’s vehicle tracking company conquering the world

Cartrack is one of South Africa’s biggest tech success stories. Founded by Zak Calisto in 2004 and initially offering stolen vehicle recovery in South Africa, it grew into a multinational powerhouse with operations in 23 countries.

Calisto studied at the University of South Africa and the University of Witwatersrand and completed an accelerated training program at Standard Bank between 1986 and 1991.

He then built up experience working at Vehicle Tracking Services from 1994 to 2001 and at Cell Communications from 1994 to 1996.

Calisto’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2001 when he founded Cartrack Holdings Limited as a joint venture with Netstar.

Cartrack separated from Netstar in 2004, and under Calisto’s guidance, it grew to become a powerhouse in tracking, data analytics, and business intelligence in South Africa.

It listed on the JSE in 2014 and delisted in 2021 to launch on the Nasdaq under a holding company, Karooooo.

The company now offers fleet management, stolen vehicle recovery, and insurance telematics to over 2 million subscribers.

According to its third-quarter results, released in January, Cartrack alone accounts for 1.9 million subscribers.

Calisto still holds an almost 65% stake in Karooooo, which has a R16.2 billion market cap.

Speaking to Alishia Seckam on Daily Investor’s Smart Money in May last year, Calisto said that when he began Cartrack, he knew there was demand for its services.

“What I couldn’t foresee is the big expansion of technology,” he said.

Caliso said it’s obvious to him now that no one really knows what they will be doing in ten years because technology is continuously improving.

“What we’re doing today with our technology has nothing to do with what we initially started out with,” he said.

Asked where the name Karooooo came from, Calisto explained that he had a company in South Africa that held his shares called Karoo.

However, when he tried to buy the karoo.com domain, the person in America who owned it wanted “a few million dollars” for it.

“Then I just registered ‘Karoo’ with three o’s up to ten o’s — so now we own all those domains,” he said.

“Over time, we also learned it’s just a name — you can call it whatever you want.”

In its latest quarterly results, Karooooo reported that its revenue reached nearly R1.1 billion, increasing by 16% compared to its September–November quarter in 2022.

Subscription revenue increased 17% to R904 million, while cash generated from operating activities increased 55% to R443 million.

Despite Karooooo’s consistently good financial performance, its share price suffered on the Nasdaq — declining by over 20% from 2021 to 2023.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t unexpected. South African companies have not had much success in listing on the Nasdaq.

Companies like Lesaka Technologies (formerly Net1) and Datatec are examples of local companies that did not benefit from Nasdaq listings.

One problem is liquidity. The Nasdaq exchange houses over 3,400 companies, and small businesses could become lost in such an ocean of activity.

Karooooo is thinly traded, and Calisto previously said their low valuation was due to low liquidity.

“We do have plans to sort out the liquidity over time. However, we are conscious that our priority must be on growing the business,” he said.

By May 2023, Calisto described Karoooo’s share price performance as “flat”.

It looks much stronger this year after announcing a share buyback programme in February.

Asked whether he had any regrets about launching on the Nasdaq, Calisto said he’s never been the instant gratification type.

He said their rationale for listing on the Nasdaq was that they were looking for a long-term financial platform to service an international company.

“We thought it was important to go to the Nasdaq but also remain inward listening into the JSC, allowing [South African shareholders] to continue participating in our vision,” said Calisto.

“We now have a great financial platform from which to grow.”