What’s Next in Motoring — Tracker COO Duma Ngcobo on the rise and prevention of fleet vehicle crime

In this What’s Next in Motoring with Aki Anastasiou interview, Tracker’s Chief Operating Officer Duma Ngcobo explains how businesses can protect themselves against fleet vehicle crime.

Ngcobo has over 20 years of experience in finance, telecoms, and IT, which has equipped him with a wide range of skills for his role at Tracker.

He has a strong propensity for leadership positions, and previously worked as Vodacom’s Executive Head for Telesales Operations, Saves and Upgrades, and Digital Fulfilment.

Ngcobo then joined Cell C as Executive Head for Customer Operations, before joining Tracker in 2021.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Sociology from Wits University and a Business Management Post Graduate Diploma from Wits Business School.

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the GIBS Business School.

What’s Next in Motoring interview

Ngcobo begins the interview by discussing South Africa’s recent rise in fleet vehicle crime, and Tracker’s Vehicle Crime Index.

He provides several reasons for the rise in fleet vehicle crime and explains how businesses can avoid becoming victims.

Ngcobo then highlights Tracker’s products that help businesses defend themselves against this.

He concludes the interview by discussing the ways criminals try to infiltrate businesses and advises on how to mitigate these threats.

Watch the full interview with Duma Ngcobo below.