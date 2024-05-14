Vehicle spiking warning for Gauteng where criminals rob and kidnap motorists

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging Gauteng motorists not to stop for obstructions in the road as incidents of “vehicle spiking” are increasing at an alarming rate in the province.

Opportunistic criminals place spikes, rocks, or clothing to resemble a person on roads with the hope of getting vehicles to stop, at which point they swoop in and rob motorists.

This past weekend, the SAPS arrested ten suspects in connection with vehicle spiking. One of the criminals attacked officers before being shot and killed.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) media and communications manager Sonja Carstens said the organisation receives multiple reports of vehicle spiking each week.

“The situation is very severe. There used to be an incident once or twice a month. Currently, we have several incidents per week,” she said.

Most incidents happen in Pretoria and surrounding areas, with commonly targeted routes being the N1, N4, and R80 roads.

“On the day that police made the ten arrests and shot dead the alleged mastermind behind this, an ambulance also fell victim to a spiking incident,” she added.

Vehicle spiking incidents more commonly occur overnight on Fridays and weekends, and these opportunistic criminals are adapting their methods.

“Initially, the modus operandi was putting spikes in the road and covering it with an overall or a piece of plastic,” said Carstens.

Motorists drive over the fabric or plastic, thinking it’s harmless, but then their tyres go flat.

“What we normally do if we have a damaged tyre is pull off the road and put on our hazards. We become a soft target – they rob you inside your vehicle,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t only stay with robbing. They sometimes kidnap victims, extort money out of them, and they rape the victims as well.”

Carstens noted that the modus operandi has shifted due to motorists not stopping immediately for fear of falling victim to vehicle spiking.

She explained that in some cases, the criminals will then follow victims in a vehicle until they have to stop before attacking.

Criminals involved in vehicle spiking also play on the good nature of some motorists. Some even lay out clothing to resemble a body.

When some motorists see such a scene on a dark highway, they often stop and get out to check on the person or pull over to the side of the road. “That’s when they attack you,” she said.

Carstens also provided a list of hotspots to watch out for, including:

N4 from Mpumalanga to Pretoria between the Soloman Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramps;

N4 from Pretoria to Mpumalanga between the Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramps;

N1 and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria;

N4 to Rustenburg between R80 Mabopane freeway and Britz Plaza tollgate Golden Highway;

R21 freeway from OR Tambo International Airport to Pretoria;

R562 in Olifantsfontein;

N12 in Witbank, under the Merridale bridge;

N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom;

N3 between Leondale and Barry Marais road; and,

N17 between Rondebult and Heidelberg Road.

What to do if you hit road spikes

Carstens said increasing police presence and visibility on certain routes is critical to tackling the rise of vehicle spiking. Making more SAPS call centre staff available is also essential.

“Minister of Police Bheki Cele admitted in parliament just this week that 14% of positions in the 10111 emergency call centres are vacant. We need to fill those positions immediately,” she said. “From 2018 to date, 15 million emergency calls were dropped by the police.”

It is essential to educate motorists on what to do if they hit spikes or rocks deliberately placed in the road.

“If you can, avoid driving on the main routes at night. Rather, opt to stay home or make an alternative arrangement. Drive in a group or with more than one vehicle together,” said Carstens.

“If you get spiked, drive as far as possible. When your vehicle comes to a standstill, don’t remain seated in the car. Move across the road and hide while you phone for help.”

“If you remain seated in your car, they will rob you,” she added.