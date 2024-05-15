Qatar to buy stake in unnamed airline in southern Africa

Qatar Airways is set to invest in an unidentified airline based in southern Africa in the coming weeks as it looks to expand its footprint in the continent.

“We are in the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa,” Chief Executive Officer Badr Al-Meer said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday.

While he didn’t identify the carrier in question, Al-Meer said there are only two or three airlines that would be in consideration and that an announcement may come in the next two to three weeks.

Southern Africa is the “last piece of the equation” to gain greater scale on the continent that’s seen rising travel demand in recent years, Al-Meer said.

State-owned Qatar Airways already flies to 31 destinations across Africa and is looking to expand its network through a series of partnerships and investments.

The Doha-based carrier is also working on finalizing the acquisition of a 49% stake in RwandAir, and will have a 60% stake in a new airport that’s being built near Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

The new hub, expected to be completed in 2027, will attempt to take on continental giant Ethiopian Airlines Group.

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg.