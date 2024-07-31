Big mistake South African petrol car owners make

Many South Africans driving petrol cars might not be aware that they can use lower-octane fuel in their vehicles, which can save them a significant amount of money per tank.

Using unleaded 93 petrol is usually completely safe and will not result in different fuel efficiency or performance than when using unleaded 95 petrol.

In fact, using the more expensive fuel is a complete waste of money for many cars without high-performance engines.

There is a common misconception that unleaded 95 petrol has a higher energy content than unleaded 93, which is not the case.

To understand whether you can switch to unleaded 93, you should first understand what the octane number refers to.

Octane is a colourless hydrocarbon used in petroleum to prevent pre-detonation in engines. In informal terms this is known as engine “knocking”, which can be damaging.

The octane rating shows how much fuel can be compressed before it ignites. A higher octane fuel can handle higher compression before igniting.

To determine whether you should use unleaded 93 or unleaded 95, it is best to consult your manufacturer’s manual.

However, on a technical level, the octane fuel you should use is determined by your engine’s compression ratio — the relationship between the volume of an engine cylinder and the combustion chamber.

According to BP, an engine with a compression ratio of 11:1 or greater will generally benefit from using unleaded 95 over unleaded 93.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) generally recommends that people who drive cars without a super- or turbocharger use unleaded 93 petrol, and those with a turbo use unleaded 95.

Suzuki South Africa explains that cars with a 1.6-litre or smaller engine are unlikely to see any difference in fuel efficiency or performance. In comparison, a 1.8-litre or larger engine will get more mileage and power out of unleaded 95 petrol.

“The true difference is noticeable in 2.0-litre, turbo, V6 engines and larger,” Suzuki said.

However, you could even use unleaded 93 in one of those engines if you don’t necessarily want all its power and instead want to save money.

The roughly 30 cents per litre difference between the two octanes might not feel like much, but it can have an impact in the long term.

The table below shows how much money the typical South African driver could have saved had they used unleaded 93 petrol instead of unleaded 95 during 2023.

The consumption is based on covering 44km per day — Numbeo’s average for South African commuters driving a Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4.

Unleaded 95 Unleaded 93 Difference Average price per litre R23.14 R22.76 R0.38 Average price per km R1.16 R1.14 R0.02 Total annual cost R18,323.58 R18,028.56 R295.02

Unfortunately, unleaded 93 is generally only available inland.

There is a good reason for this, however. Atmospheric pressure is also a factor in the compression equations, and this figure is much lower inland than on the coast.

In addition, car owners should remember that a manufacturer will recommend a certain minimum octane figure.

If you drop below this and there are issues with parts that rely on fuel, your warranty claim may be denied.

The big “misfuelling” mishap

The one certain mistake you could make when filling up a car is using petrol or diesel when your model’s engine requires the opposite fuel — commonly referred to as “misfuelling”.

This could cause substantial damage to your engine, requiring immensely expensive repairs.

However, doing so is not necessarily an engine death sentence, as long as you respond quickly to any unexpected behaviour from the vehicle — such as jerking or strange noises.

In addition, many cars’ engines have sensors to detect signs that you are using the wrong fuel — including engine knocking.

Filling up with the wrong fuel is a more common mistake in countries without garage attendants, where motorists pump their own petrol and diesel.

A prime example is the United Kingdom, where the Royal Automotive Club estimates 150,000 misfuelling incidents occur every year.

However, the use of an intermediary like an attendant also introduces opportunities for miscommunication.

The immediate consequences of using the wrong fuel will differ when refuelling a petrol car with diesel or vice versa.

The better of the two scenarios is where you accidentally put diesel in a petrol car.

Initially, the car might behave normally, but it will eventually start juddering, and the engine could start knocking.

Doing the opposite could have a significantly worse impact.

While there might be an impression that diesel engines are more “rugged” due to their louder operating noise and their use in heavy-duty bakkies and trucks, a diesel engine is actually more sensitive to petrol than the other way around.

Diesel engines rely on their fuel for lubrication, but petrol does not have a lubricating effect.

If you notice your car behaving oddly shortly after a stop at the fuel station and did not pay attention during refuelling, stop immediately and call your insurer’s roadside assistance.

A professional will assess the damage, if any, and clear the engine and fuel lines of the contaminant fuel before filling up with the right fuel.

The video below from Fifth Gear shows a hands-on test of what typically happens with misfuelling.