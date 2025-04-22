Cheapest online licence disc renewals in South Africa

Although it ended its discounted online licence disc renewal service in March 2025, FNB is still on par with the National Traffic Information System (Natis) at a total cost of R171, making these online services the most affordable in the country.

FNB began offering a discounted R69 delivery on online licence disc renewals in March 2024.

While the promotion was initially only meant to last until the end of June before returning to R99, the bank extended it on several occasions.

Despite the 31 March 2025 expiry, customers can renew their licences up to two months before their licence disc expires.

This means any FNB customer whose licence disc expired before 31 May 2025 could benefit from the reduced fee, provided they processed their renewal before 31 March.

The shift back to a R99 delivery fee has put FNB’s total renewal cost, which includes the R72 Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) service charge, in line with Natis’ online platform.

However, it is important to note that the FNB service is only available to the bank’s customers. In contrast, the Natis online renewal service is available to all vehicle owners in South Africa.

Companies offering online licence disc renewal services enable motorists to avoid queues at Driving Licence Testing Centres or Post Office branches to renew their vehicle’s licence document.

The frustrating queue times associated with these renewals provided an opportunity for private third-party companies to streamline the process and charge motorists an additional fee to avoid the hassle.

While this primarily began with in-store services, the shift to online platforms eliminated the need for motorists to leave the comfort of their homes to process licence disc renewals.

FNB was among the first large companies to offer online licence disc renewals. The service launched in June 2017 for R199 and was only available to customers in select provinces.

Major services shut down

The South African Post Office (Sapo) launched an online renewal service with competitive pricing in 2022. However, the state-owned entity recently shut it down.

In November 2024, MyBroadband noticed that the sapomvl.co.za website was inaccessible, producing an HTTP Error 404: Not Found message.

The Post Office told MyBroadband that the service was merely a proof of concept for an online renewal service.

“However, it was not fully implemented and was ultimately discontinued,” it added.

Curiously, the company never mentioned that the service was a proof of concept when it launched in January 2022.

Had its pricing remained the same at R72 for the service fee and R75 for delivery, it would be the country’s most affordable online licence disc renewal service.

Another prominent service, PayCity, stopped offering online licence disc renewals at the end of June 2024.

The company sent a notice informing customers of the service’s end and noting that all renewals paid for before 30 June 2024 would be processed and that these customers could track their renewal progress.

PayCity added that any credits linked to customer profiles remain valid and can be used for other services on the platform. It was one of the older and best-priced online licence disc renewal services.

The table below compares online licence disc renewal costs from five prominent providers in South Africa.

One well-known online renewal service, Disky, was not included as the provider doesn’t advertise its pricing online.