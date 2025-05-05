Important information for South Africans charging electric cars off home solar and batteries

The average South African driver will need a home battery with around 8kWh of dedicated energy capacity to charge an electric vehicle (EV) overnight from their stored solar power.

South African EV drivers spend significantly less on electricity to fill up their batteries to cover the same range as petrol or diesel drivers do on fuel.

MyBroadband’s tests of several EVs have shown that they typically have around a third to half the price per kilometre in running costs of similar petrol models.

That is despite Eskom and municipalities hiking electricity tariffs substantially in recent years.

Many solar power users interested in EVs may also find the idea of topping up their car with self-generated electricity alluring.

Unfortunately, many people’s cars are only at home in the late evening and at night, when solar production is low to non-existent.

Only using electricity generated by your solar power system to charge the battery you used during the day will require a chunky battery.

Mid-sized EVs typically have battery capacities around 60kWh to 80kWh, which is 12 to 16 times greater than the common 5kWh batteries used in entry-level solar power systems.

MyBroadband calculated the size of the battery required to efficiently refill the energy consumed by the typical motorist in South Africa at night.

According to Numbeo, the average motorist in South Africa covers roughly 43km on their daily commute.

EV Database has recorded an average EV consumption of 19kWh per 100 kilometres across 956 models.

At that consumption, an EV will consume about 8.17kWh of energy to cover the average commuting distance of a South African motorist.

The closest generally available capacity for that is two 5.12kWh batteries or one 10.24kWh battery, which will cost around R25,000 to R35,000 in May 2025.

Many of the cars used in EV Database’s analysis are not available in South Africa.

For figures more relevant to our context, we also looked at the consumption of the top five best-selling EVs in the country to see what capacity batteries they would need.

The best-selling EV in South Africa in 2024 — the Volvo EX30 — has a consumption of 17.8kWh per 100 kilometres for its more affordable single-motor model.

It will consume around 7.65kWh per day over the average commute or 21.46kWh on a commute between the Pretoria and Johannesburg CBDs.

Even the most efficient option in the top five — the Mini Cooper SE — will consume more energy than a 5kWh battery can support in the average commute.

The table below compares how much energy the average and top five best-selling EVs will consume on a low range, average, and long-distance commute

Car and average consumption per 100km 20km 43km

(average daily commute) 120km

(Pretoria to Johannesburg) Average EV (19.0kWh) 3.8kWh 8.17kWh 22.8kWh Volvo EX30

(17.8kWh) 3.56kWh 7.65kWh 21.36kWh BMW iX3

(19.2kWh) 3.84kWh 8.26kWh 23.04kWh Volvo XC40

(20.3kWh) 4.06kWh 8.73kWh 24.36kWh BMW iX

(20.8kWh) 4.16kWh 8.94kWh 24.96kWh Mini Cooper SE Hatch

(16.1kWh) 3.22kWh 6.92kWh 19.32kWh Ideal home battery capacity (accounting for round-trip efficiency) ~5kWh ~10kWh ~25-26kWh

Another way to only use solar power to top up an EV battery at home is to charge it during the day over weekends — when you may have excess solar available.

However, the ability to do this would depend on the solar panel array size and the optimal solar power production hours in the user’s area.

The average consumption of 8.17kWh per day would stack up to 40.85kWh in a week.

That capacity should be refilled in a day with a large 14-panel solar array in ideal conditions.

With home solar panels with 500W to 555W capacity now costing below R2,000, an array of that size would cost about R28,000, excluding installation.

A 7-panel array would be able to refill all the consumed energy for the week if plugged in all day on Saturday and Sunday.

There are three obvious downsides to opting for a larger solar panel instead of upgrading batteries.

Firstly, you may be more restricted in terms of when you can use the car, as it would have to spend most of the day charging.

Secondly, increasing battery capacity will provide more backup for powering other appliances.

A larger solar panel array will have limited other benefits unless you use more peak power during the day than your current system supports.

Lastly, there will be lots of excess solar electricity wasted on days when the car is not plugged in.

However, the latter could be nullified if you are fortunate enough to live in a municipality with attractive feed-in tariffs.